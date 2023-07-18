Explained: why the Islamic headscarf is crucial in Iranian society

Iran’s vice police have resumed street patrols to ensure women wear the hijab, nearly a year after Mahsa Amini died in police custody. Protests have since subsided, but authorities are now threatening to arrest any woman who flouts Islamic headscarf rules.

Last year, Iranian women burned their hijabs amid mass protests against the government.

Public anger was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September after she was arrested for failing to properly cover her hair and wear skinny jeans.

Massive nationwide protests that erupted led Iranian police to stop enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress codes, with women now commonly seen on the streets without their hijabs.

That is now set to change, after state media reported on Sunday that the so-called morality police would return to make sure women obey the law.

But what is the significance of the hijab in Iranian society?

A (brief) history of the hijab in Iran

It became compulsory for women to cover up in Iran, following the 1979 Islamic revolution.

The government relies on parts of the Quran (Islam’s holy book) and hadith (sayings of the Prophet Muhammad) to justify its policy, although Muslim religious writings are not entirely clear whether women should wear the veil.

Islamic dress codes are strictly enforced by Iran’s morality police, who roam the streets in pickup trucks to detain those wearing “inappropriate” clothing. They are known as gasht-e ershad (orientation patrols).

Despite the threat of arrest, millions of Iranian women actively oppose the hijab, wearing it loosely around the head or over the shoulders.

Resistance to compulsory hijab was almost immediate inside Iran.

After Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini – the figurehead of the revolution – said women should adhere to Islamic dress codes in 1979, there were fiery protests, leading the government to say his comments were merely a recommendation.

They became law in 1983.

Protests against the hijab have continued sporadically since, culminating in women burning their headscarves and dancing in the streets seen last year.

“Symbol of oppression”

Before the revolution, when Iran was ruled by a secular king Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, many Iranian women actively wore the hijab. They did so for a variety of reasons, be it tradition, identity, religious expression, or family pressure.

However, according to Iranian poet and journalist Asieh Amini, the main problem today is that women are forced to veil themselves, pointing out that they can be whipped or imprisoned for defying the rules.

Sadly, that led a lot of people to hate him, she told Euronews Culture. Women experience so much oppression. They do not support this domination and want their rights.”

“Police say they are there to advise,” Amini added. “But, in reality, every day, in all Iranian cities, they control women’s bodies, their dress, everything.”

“The hijab is a symbol of this oppression.”

However, Amini – herself arrested once by vice police – said the protests that rocked Iran were about more than dress codes.

“People’s demands are not limited to the hijab,” she said. “They want freedom. They want democracy. They want freedom from this Islamic Republic.”

Mahsa Amini’s death has sparked pent-up fury over issues such as individual freedoms in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions.

The protests were eventually crushed by the regime, amid a sea of ​​violence and oppression. But dissent has continued in other ways, with women openly defying hijab laws.

In March, five Iranian teenage girls were arrested over a TikTok video of them dancing to a Selena Gomez song without covering their hair.

According to an Iranian activist, who wished to remain anonymous, another problem with the current hijab policy is that it does not respect the different forms of dress worn by Iran’s various ethnic and religious groups.

Instead, authorities are promoting the black chador, a large piece of cloth, which leaves only the face exposed.

The Islamic government does not even approve other types of hijab and traditional clothing of other ethnic groups, they said. They oppress even those who actually practice their religion.

Iran is a very mixed society, containing Persians, Kurds, Azerbaijanis, Lurs, Gilakis, Arabs, Baluchis and Turkmens. Each has their own traditional clothing and wears the hijab in different ways, changing colors, patterns and styles.

However, Amini was quick to point out that hijab in Iran is not a cultural issue.

“Whenever we talk about women’s dress code and their rights in Iran, the government always responds that it’s Iranian culture,” she said. “It’s not culture, it’s strength.”

We need to talk about law, punishment, the number of women arrested just because of their dress, not culture,” she said.

Like Amini, the anonymous Iranian activist highlighted the oppressive and involuntary nature of the hijab in Iran, saying it was counterproductive.

As a human being, whenever you are forced to do something, you always want to reject it, they said. It’s human nature.

It is [the hijab] has been imposed on us for so many years that we don’t know who wears it because of their choice or because they have to.

Looking to the future, the activist said they were “trying to have hope”.

It’s really hard to talk about hijab right now, they said. “It looks like one of the biggest feminist uprisings to happen in Iran since the revolution. Men and women are taking to the streets together to fight for change.”

“By killing Mahsa, they opened the doors of anger.