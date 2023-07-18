Visa and US Soccer announce multi-year partnership extension ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023





SAN FRANCISCO, CA July 18, 2023 Visa (NYSE:V) and the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) today announced a renewed partnership agreement to remain the exclusive payment services partner of the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Soccer Teams, while providing unique benefits to cardholders through 2028. Extending its historic push for parity, the extension again ensures that at least 50% of Visas investment in soccer programming will be directed to the Women’s National Team and women’s soccer initiatives . “The popularity of soccer in the United States continues to grow, and we are committed to working with US Soccer to elevate the beautiful game for athletes and the soccer community,” said Mary Ann Reilly, North America Marketing Director, Visa. Beyond creating seamless digital payment experiences or bringing cardholders closer to the action, we are focused on promoting parity in football to future-proof the game. Together, Visa and US Soccer will work together to create new possibilities for fans, including new behind-the-scenes experiences at select USMNT and USWNT matches that will provide fans with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. As presenter of the US Soccer Mobile Fan Studio, Visa will also help bring enhanced programming to select matches that could include meet and greets, pre-game chalk talks, exclusive merchandise, product customization and other items to bring fans closer to their favorite players and teams. We are delighted to continue and expand our long-standing partnership with Visa as we head into a pivotal moment for soccer in the United States, said David Wright, chief commercial officer of US Soccer. Visas’ commitment to advancing the sport while advocating for equality has been, and will continue to be, a focus for many years to come. Visa and US Soccer continue to evolve their partnership to provide enhanced fan experiences at US National Team events and activities, including: SheBelieves Cup, New MVP Scholarship : Visa will remain the presenting partner of the annual SheBelieves Cup – part of the global SheBelieves movement that aims to inspire young women and girls to pursue their dreams, athletic and otherwise – and the fan-voted MVP award. In an effort to increase impact and further support women’s empowerment, a $25,000 Visa-funded grant will be awarded to a small US women-owned business on behalf of the winning athlete.

Visa cardholders are offered free personalization of jerseys and memorabilia during special launches ahead of special events and tournaments. 7,000 cardholders took advantage of this offer in 2022-23 and helped US Soccer achieve its most successful jersey launch yet. Presale of tickets for Visa cardholders: All Visa cardholders will have exclusive early access to a pre-sale ticket window for every US Women’s and Men’s National Team game. Supporting women in football and empowering women everywhere For years, Visa has supported fairness, inclusion, and building meaningful connections with athletes and the American football community. For the next FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023MTVisa will redouble its efforts to uplift women: United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) Creator Collaborations : On July 17, the USWNT announced collaborations with five unique brands ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup MT . Among them, the capsule collection includes USWNT-branded items designed by two female creators of Visa Shes Next in Fashion, Empowered by Visa, which provides women-owned small businesses in fashion and beauty with funding through grants, tools and resources needed to thrive. Available today, the Samii Ryans collection will include an oversized tee, bucket hat, satin jacket, satin pants and bodysuit. Starting Friday, fans can purchase a RE-INC bandana inspired by the night skies of New Zealand and Australia. RE-INC is founded by USWNT Champions Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Christen Press.

: On July 17, the USWNT announced collaborations with five unique brands ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup . Among them, the capsule collection includes USWNT-branded items designed by two female creators of Visa Shes Next in Fashion, Empowered by Visa, which provides women-owned small businesses in fashion and beauty with funding through grants, tools and resources needed to thrive. Player of the Match Visa Small Business Grants: When a USWNT player wins Visa Player of the Match at the upcoming FIFA Women’s World CupMT, an American women-owned small business will also be awarded. Visa is awarding $500,000, in total, in host market small business grants to winning athletes throughout the tournament. To learn more about visa support for women athletes and women small business owners, visit here. About Visa Inc. Visa (NYSE: V) is a global leader in digital payments, facilitating payment transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities in more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payment network, enabling people, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere, and see access as fundamental to the future of money movement. Learn more aboutVisa.com. About American Football Founded in 1913, the United States Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During this time, the sport has developed enormously at all levels. As US Soccer looks to the future, its mission is to make soccer the premier sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, US Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by helping its members increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world-class players, coaches and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage, and serve fans by engaging with them in deeper and more meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

