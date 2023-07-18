A deluge of fashion in the forecast for Juneau this week





A runway show in the rain probably isn’t an ideal setting for most fashion designers, but Dana Herndon said it’s just another element of what makes Alaskan style unique for the third annual Alaska Fashion Week which begins Thursday. “We always take that into account,” said Herndon, co-founder of the event. “We are not afraid of the rain. We want to display clothes adapted to the environment in which we find ourselves. In addition, we have umbrellas. The annual three-day event showcasing approximately 20 local, Alaskan and international designers is highlighted by a downtown parade from 2-4 p.m. Saturday on Ferry Way, even though the weather forecast calls for a rainy weekend. Other events include a guided tour of Taku Lodge where a photo op will take place, evening brunches and receptions, a designer market, and an end-of-festival “after party” featuring Ketchikan’s Dude Mountain Band. “This year is bigger than before,” Herndon said. “I don’t want to say better, because every year it got bigger and every year it’s great.” A model wears a jacket under cloudy skies in downtown Juneau during Alaska Fashion Week 2022. Rain is expected for much of this year’s three-day show which begins Thursday, but an organizer said clothes and models are prepared for the show to go ahead regardless of the weather. (Courtesy photo/Sydney Akagi Photography) Herndon said Fashion Week organizers received about 100 designer applications, only about half of which were eligible. “There has to be an Alaskan connection and it can either be a designer from Alaska or a designer that’s worn in Alaska,” she said. “There must also be a link with sustainability.” According to the event’s website, among those on the list of designers are ArtBug Studio, Beth Bolander, Sarah Dexter Designs, Alaska Soles, Bering Sea Designs, ArtistNatalie, Caplan Anderson, Alpaca International, Bella Dahl, Chameleon Cooper-Lykes, Lily Wooshkindein Da.át Hope, Finesse Denim, Keren GoldbergBelle, ABLE, GarnetAnn, Cold Bay Studio, Sunrise Creations and Alaska Fashion Week. Vintage collection. As for what’s considered fashionable in Southeast Alaska in 2023, Herndon said local designers are offering a mix of new and traditional, stylish and practical. “Alaska Soles, she’s from the southeast,” Herndon said. “She mixes contemporary and traditional designs. She will therefore use materials such as seal leather. She seals earrings and so on. Natalie Weinberg is a different approach. She is a painter and digital artist based in Juneau. She’s just an Alaska-based artist getting into design, so she makes hand-painted, block-printed, and digitally crafted jewelry and clothing accessories. The event also features 26 models – nine from Juneau, nine from other parts of Alaska, and eight from the United States and Canada. The full schedule of events, ticketing and other information can be found on the festival website at www.alaskafashionweek.com. • Contact Mark Sabbatini at [email protected] or (907) 957-2306.





