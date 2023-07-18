Dress for Success Calls New Lyman St. Space Transformative





SPRING FIELD Dress for Success in Western Massachusetts moved out of the Eastfield Mall because it had to. But Dress for Success’ new 5,000 square foot space at 45 Lyman St. turned out to be what he wanted. “It’s bigger than the old mall storefront, and it’s designed and built specifically for Dress for Success, with meeting spaces and a computer lab,” said Margaret Tantillo, executive director. We found the perfect space for us, she says. We are expanding with our new location and more space. This will increase our impact in the community in and around Springfield. The Eastfield Shopping Center closed permanently on Saturday. It will be demolished to make way for a two-year, $65-85 million mixed-use development. Dress for Success serves approximately 450 women and non-binary people per year. It offers stylish and professional clothes, shoes and accessories to women for free. The organization also helps job seekers create resumes, write cover letters and look for work, and ensures they are well-suited for interviews. Sixty percent of the women who Dress for Success serve here in Springfield are single mothers, while 80% are on public assistance. The organization has more than 100 volunteers and mentors who help women with everything from parenting to financial literacy to interview role-playing. The mission is to help participants achieve economic self-reliance. Dress for Success The new Western Massachusetts location on Lyman Street is adjacent to Union Station, the city’s bus and train hub. I think it will transform our organization and transform our impact on the community, she said. The 45 Lyman St. storefront provides more space not only to store and donate professional women’s clothing, but also to other Dress for Success programs, such as Foot in the Door, Digital Literacy Coaching, The Margaret Fitzgerald Mentorship Program and the Professional Womens Group. Summers Sunshine, of Springfield, before and after being assisted by Dress for Success in 2020. Having a new home with space for offices, a meeting room and a computer lab will be transformative. Being able to come together in person under one roof will help strengthen and build our already vibrant community, Tantillo said. Dress for Success is suspending appointments for housekeeping and workwear, but expects them to resume no later than August 1. Space for other programs should be available by the end of September. Dress for Success said it was unable to accept clothing and accessory donations during the transition. But the group said the financial support was badly needed and appreciated. Financial contributions can be made through the website at dfswm.org. Every donation supports our programming and allows us to reach more marginalized women, Tantillo said.

