The high cost of low-cost fashion: Chinese company Shein deserves closer examination





Slavery still exists in 2023; in fact, many of the products you use or wear every day could have come from slaves. In China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), it is estimates that nearly one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are held by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In what the United States considered a genocidereports show that the CCP is forcing Uyghurs into “re-education” camps, where they face rape, abuse, forced sterilization, organ harvesting and forced labor, which has infected supply chains of goods around the world, from electronics to clothing. In 2021, Congress came together in a bipartisan fashion to pass legislation that upholds human dignity in the XUAR and works to protect those who are exploited for free or cheap labor. THE Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Lawthat we have had the pleasure of supporting, has taken significant steps to ensure that U.S. entities do not fundforced laboramong the region’s ethnic minorities. But there is still work to be done, especially to confront companies that have failed to eradicate forced labor from their supply chains and refuse to be transparent. The Chinese fast-fashion company Shein has taken US retail markets by storm , gaining popularity in particular through their heavy advertising on TikTok and employment of social media influencers – and in doing so, raising ethical questions about where their products come from. We have serious concerns that Shein is not performing the due diligence necessary to participate in our US capital markets. What’s most unfortunate is how many unsuspecting Shein customers, especially those who discover the brand via social media, are unaware of the multitude of allegations of forced labor and workplace abuse against society. shein categorically denies the use of any cotton produced in Xinjiang. However, the calculations simply do not match. THE United States Department of Agriculture estimates that about 90% of Chinese cotton is now produced in Xinjiang, and only 20% of the cotton used by Chinese textile manufacturers is imported from other countries. Shein works with approx. 6,000 garment factories all over China and produces up to 10,000 new products A day. Given the degree to which the company’s business practices are intertwined with China’s apparel production industry, it is clear that greater scrutiny and transparency is needed to ensure that Shein is not complicit in the CCP’s pervasive forced labor agenda. Game over at the Federal Trade Commission

Given reports that Shein is pursuing an initial public offering on U.S. exchanges, we’ve led 22 members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to write to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler requiring further examinationbefore Shein was allowed to enter US markets. Additionally, we asked Shein to submit to an independent audit – free from any influence from the Chinese Communist Party – to prove its claims that none of the cotton it uses in its products comes from Xinjiang. Any business that enjoys the privileges of listing on US stock exchanges also has a responsibility to uphold our rule of law. We are working bipartisanly in Congress to bring Shein’s alleged addiction to forced labor to light because we believe there is an urgent need to demand accountability, transparency and cooperation from these fast fashion giants. Shein’s cheap fast fashion cannot come at the cost of gross human rights violations. John Rose represents Tennessee’s 6th District and Jennifer Wexton represents Virginia’s 10th District.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/congress-blog/4102799-the-high-cost-of-low-priced-fashion-chinese-company-shein-merits-greater-scrutiny/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos