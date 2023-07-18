The Unthinkable Things Some Bosses Do When Their Employees Quit Nothing terrifies me more than a big set of boobs We know that NoFap misleads men about masturbation. It could be more dangerous than that. Casey DeSantis’ face sparked major national debate

In 2015, the online world briefly tilted off its axis as we all stared at an alluring photo of a blue and black dress. The photograph, known as the Robe, was taken by Cecilia Bleasdale, mother of Grace Johnston. Bleasdale intended to wear the dress to her daughter’s wedding, and after capturing the image with her iPhone and showing it to her friends, she was surprised to find that to some people it looked white and gold. You probably know the story from here: The dress was posted on Tumblr and later aggregated on BuzzFeed, and we all engaged in a series of bloodthirsty psychic wars.

It is blue And black!

It is white And gold!

The debate was hopeless. (Well, it was sort of resolved, but it took a few years.) It went on for months. It’s hard to overstate how inescapable the dress was in its heyday. Kim Kardashian tweeted about it. Just like Taylor Swift. The BuzzFeed article that started the trend has been visited 37 million times, and I have it on good authority that the office celebrated with champagne afterwards. Looking back, these were some of the last times I really enjoyed my time on the internet. It was the last gasp of Obama-era optimism about the potential of our online connections, before laments about what was wrong with the Internet were everywhere. But now even the memory of the Dress has been beset by tragedy because the meme is currently being used as the backdrop for an attempted murder.

Keir Johnston, husband of Grace Johnston, appeared in Glasgow High Court last week after allegedly attacking his wife, with intent to kill, in early 2022. According to UK reports, Keir was an abusive partner both physically and emotionally throughout the couple’s relationship. The attempted murder charge stems from an incident in which Keir allegedly pinned Grace to the ground and compressed her neck, but there are countless other startling charges dotting the timeline. Keir was accused of getting his wife into a headache and dragging her out of a pub; to hit her through the open window of a car; to brandish a knife; push her against a wall. He has denied all charges and the trial is expected to start next year.

Despite the dark irony that a euphoric moment of virality is now forever associated with unconscionable human wickedness, it should not be forgotten that two people and all of their friends and family are at the heart of this crime. It’s not something to joke about, but I think it’s profound to remember how, for centuries, the only cultural imprint the Johnstons ever had was that of a dizzyingly happy newlywed couple. They were book appearances on Ellen and receiving all-expenses-paid trips to the Caribbean for their trouble, all thanks to a silly picture of a dress. Meanwhile, Keir was apparently in the midst of a long-running terror campaign against his fiancée, which apparently grew more violent over time. It’s a stark reminder that we never know what is In fact happens in anyone’s life.

What we do know, however, is that the recent revelation makes the dress one of the worst Milkshake Ducksa terms ever, used online to describe good things that are marred by unsavory discoveries. In addition to the attempted murder, the dress also almost torn the Bleasdale family apart and was later featured in a disturbingly ironic Salvation Army domestic abuse advert which read: Why is it so hard to see black and blue? Past Milkshake Ducks like Mom Chewbaccawho later expressed easy political views on institutional racism, or Jensen Karp, the man who went viral for finding shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and, amid his sudden panoptic ubiquity, was publicly accused of emotional abuse by multiple ex-girlfriends, couldn’t hold a candle.

The lesson is eternal: even our most casual Internet memories were created by human beings, and human beings are always subject to tragedy and cruelty. It happened with the Robe, and it will happen again.

And for the record, it was dark and blue.