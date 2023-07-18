8 Styles for Sandy and City Streets – StyleCaster

All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

It’s the height of summer, which means the last thing you probably want to do is put on a pair of work shoes. Summer Fridays can’t come soon enough and neither can men’s sandal trends for 2023. Free those toes and get into weekend mode because these trends are cool, comfortable, and made to last.

For starters (literally), I’m thrilled to share the good news that flip flops are not only considered stylish but also chic. That’s right, a simple pair of black flip flops can earn you a spot on the best-dressed list. The key to elevating the style is to pick a pair with a thicker strap and high-quality material, like leather.

If you can’t imagine wearing flip flops anywhere other than the beach, no worries. Buckle sandals, fisherman sandals, and sliders are all top sandal trends this year. If you live in an urban setting, fisherman sandals are a great way to ensure your feet won’t hit the dirty streets, while sliders will give your look an effortlessly sophisticated feel.

Keep reading to find the right pair of sandals to slip on before summer ends.

Getty Images.

Fisherman’s sandals

Gone fishing? It’s not necessary! Fisherman sandals are the retro shoe choice that will take you along your modern route. The woven cage style shoe goes with virtually any summer outfit option and is suitable for both an urban and tropical setting. The best part is that you can keep wearing them throughout fall and even layer them with socks.

Courtesy of Cos.

This pair of black leather fisherman sandals has a high fashion feel due to the thick straps. It would be great to wear them while exploring a city.

Courtesy of Camper.

This pair of brown leather fisherman sandals may look chunky, but they’re specially designed to have a lightweight sole for added comfort and walking. This pair is also available in black.

Getty Images.

Flip flops

Thanks to designer brands like The Row, flip flops have undergone a rebrand. Although once considered the ultimate casual shoe, flip flops are now elevated and cool. For flip flops to retain their dignity, you need to make sure you pair them with a good outfit. A terrycloth ensemble, linen pants or preppy shorts are perfect.

Courtesy of J. Crew.

This pair of multicolored flip flops has a sporty-chic look. The base is rubber, so you won’t have any problem getting them wet. This striped pair is also available in two other color combinations.

Courtesy of Vince Camuto.

If you’re trying to take a more fashionable approach to flip flops, you can’t go wrong with a leather pair. This Vince Camuto option is billed as comfortable and is currently on sale.

Getty Images.

Slides

When it comes to tap shoes, there are two different categories of shoes. There’s the athletic slide like those Adidas soccer cleats you’ve probably owned at some point. And there is the stylish slider which is usually made of leather, suede or canvas. Both are equally trendy and appropriate to wear depending on the occasion.

Courtesy of Message.

These slides are handmade in Portugal and will add a fun pop of color to all your summer looks. The sole is cork and the strap is designed to stretch and bend to adapt to your foot. This pair is available in four different colors.

Courtesy of Goodfellow.

If you’re heading to the pool or the beach, a simple plastic slide will do just fine! Don’t bother breaking the bank for a pair of designer rubber slides when there are some great affordable options at Target like this blue pair.

Getty Images.

Buckle Sandals

There’s nothing sexier than a man in Birkenstocks. I’m so serious. Birkenstocks and other buckled sandals just make you look cool. Is he a musician? A surfer? A climber? Or a guy who just goes to the farmer’s market? In a pair of buckled sandals, it’s hard to tell. They are versatile with just the right level of mystery. Sexy isn’t it?

Courtesy of Birkenstock.

Birkenstocks are a classic sandal choice. They are well worth the investment as they will never go out of style and they will only get more comfortable over time. This pair of Arizona sandals comes in five different neutral tones.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.

This pair of leather slides features an untraditional buckle detail similar to a seatbelt that takes them to the next level of style. The double platform sole has been created for more comfort. They are also available in a light cream shade.