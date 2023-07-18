Artist Michael Moebius sues fast fashion retailer Shein in landmark case for artists taking on multinational corporations

German artist Michael Moebius, who was recently awarded $120 million in a lawsuit against hundreds of foreign companies, is suing Chinese retailer Shein in a case that could set new precedents for how such companies can be sued in the United States.

Moebius filed a lawsuit against Shein last year, alleging the retailer violated its copyrights for its artwork, including its best-known series depicting pop culture icons blowing gum. He filed an amended lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Monday seeking to prevent the retailer from avoiding liability through a complex web of businesses.

I hope this case sets another precedent that multinational corporations must be responsible for all their actions, not just in the area where a lawsuit occurs, Moebius told Artnet News. It would make no sense to have to file 40 to 50 lawsuits for one violation.

The amended complaint, 10 pages longer than what Moebius first filed, takes a much stronger stance against the controversial retailer, and comes after Shein sought to launch an initial public offering in the United States. Shein has denied IPO rumors.

The court filing shows that Moebius’ lawyers base their arguments on two legal theories that have not been tested together: the delayed discovery rule and the so-called server test.

The statute of limitations for copyright infringement is three years, which is suspended under the delayed discovery rule until the artist becomes aware of the infringement. Moebius learned of Shein’s alleged violation on January 20, 2020, according to the amended document, which could entitle him to damages.

Simultaneously, Moebius’ attorneys sought to establish that the infringement occurred on US-based servers, which may entitle him to recover damages for alleged infringements outside the United States related to the domestic infringement.

If Moebius succeeds in his lawsuit, other artists could sue in the same way when their copyrights are infringed by large multinational retailers and other companies.

The amended lawsuit also names a new defendant, Singapore-based company Roadget, which its lawyers say is the intellectual property holding company related to all of Sheins’ international entities, meaning Roadget could be liable for any damages caused to the retailer globally.

Trademarks filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office verified by Artnet News show Sheins trademarks are registered with Roadget.

We added Roadget to the complaint because it is Shein’s intellectual property holding company and they have already been sued with Shein, Moebius told Artnet News.

Roadget joins the Delaware-based Shein Distribution Corporation and at least 100 other unnamed defendants in the lawsuit who Moebius says are all Shein entities.

Roadget markets and sells products in this judicial district through its website located at shein.com to millions of customers in California and this district, and around the world, the amended complaint states.

Lawyers for Moebius said Roadget owned and operated the websites shein.com and us.shein.com, where the company advertised and sold its fraudulent copies of Moebius’ work.

The lawsuit notes that Shein entities operate various domain names for different countries, including shein.co.uk in the UK, de.shein.com in Germany, shein.co.in in India, among others.

Shein uses different copies of the same website to sell its products in different countries, Moebius told Artnet News.

Whatever the reason it’s being done, it’s hard to get justice all at once, which it shouldn’t be, especially since we’re talking about a 100 billion dollar company.

Moebiuss’ attorneys have included a new screenshot of Sheins’ alleged copyright infringement on Sheins’ website. This seemingly insignificant addition is being used by Moebius attorneys to draw more attention to the technical electronic communications aspects of the case.

The amended complaint alleges that images on Sheins product pages are hosted on domains such as img.shein.com and img.ltwebstatic.com, which pinged US servers. The product listing pages themselves have appeared on a variety of Sheins domains around the world, including us.shein.com and shein.co.uk.

The fact that images on Sheins product pages around the world are stored on US servers is central to Moebius’ new lawsuit, and if proven at trial, is what could entitle Moebius to international damages.

The plaintiffs’ investigation reveals that without the images stored in the United States via img.shein.com and img.ltwebstatic.com, Shein entities would be unable to display the products they intended to sell, and eventually sell, in the United States and around the world, reads the amended complaint.

Additionally, Moebius’ attorneys in the original complaint had stated that they believed Shein entities were responsible for allegedly stealing his designs because they had the right and ability to oversee such infringement and a direct financial interest in the wrongful conduct.

In the amended complaint, his lawyers added that the defendants also have the right to terminate any business relationships they have with third parties that they know (or arguably know) are serial infringers.

The complaint alleges that Shein should not be protected by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, or DCMA. While it’s unclear how Shein produced or obtained the allegedly infringing merchandise, its attorneys appear to have included the third party provision to ensure the company is held accountable for products originating outside of Shein.

Lawyers for Moebius are likely monitoring the progress of another lawsuit filed by artists Krista Perry, Larissa Martinez and Jay Baron in US District Court in Los Angeles.

The artists allege the company violated federal racketeer-influenced and corrupt organization laws, known as RICO, in a different approach to linking Sheins to numerous suspected entities and linking the company to alleged practices such as sweatshop labor.

