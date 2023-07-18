Connect with us

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: 60+ best deals in each category

Since yesterday, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is finally open to the public. The annual department store sale features thousands of Black Friday-level markdowns across fashion, beauty, home and travel. And while the event is live until August 6, we recommend shopping as soon as possible, as some of the best discounts have already sold out.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the best deals from this year’s Anniversary Sale, including markdowns from birkenstock, Supergoop And Diptychbroken down by product category. We’ve also featured tips from our deal editors on how to get the most out of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and answered some of the most common questions about the savings event.

The best deals from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale at a glance

Best Women’s Fashion Deals

Best Men’s Fashion Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best House Deals

Best offers for babies and children

Our tips for buying Nordstrom’s 2023 Anniversary Sale

Buy early

Even though the Anniversary Sale will be live until August 6, the best deals usually sell out within the first few days of the sale. Shopping right away will give you access to the best selection of discounts.

Use your Nordstrom card (if you have one)

Nordstrom gives cardholders early access to the sale based on how much they spent the previous year. So by making your Anniversary Sale purchases with your Nordstrom credit card, you’ll earn points that could help you get early access next year.

Start thinking about your fall wardrobe

The Anniversary Sale includes great deals on fall and winter jackets and boots, so be sure to take advantage. After that, you probably won’t see these items on sale again until Black Friday.

Keep checking for offers throughout the sale

After making your initial purchase, be sure to browse every few days so you don’t miss any new offers. Sometimes Nordstrom will restock popular offers or even add new offers throughout the Anniversary Sale.

How long is the Nordstroms Anniversary Sale?

The anniversary sale is open to the public for just under three weeks: from July 17 to August 6. The 2023 event is slightly longer than last year’s sale, which only lasted around two weeks. Nordstrom cardholders with early access are assigned the longest sales window; they will have the opportunity to shop this year’s deals for almost four weeks in total.

Are things selling out during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

Yes, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has Black Friday-level deals on top-selling items, so the best deals often sell out in the early days of the event. We have already seen some items sell out in the early days of the Early Access portion this year.

How many times a year is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year. After the end of August 6, you will probably have to wait until next summer to buy the next one. While the brand typically runs other smaller sales throughout the year, like the Semi-Annual Sale and its Black Friday Sale, the Anniversary Sale is by far your best opportunity to save.

