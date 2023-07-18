Fashion
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023: 60+ best deals in each category
Since yesterday, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is finally open to the public. The annual department store sale features thousands of Black Friday-level markdowns across fashion, beauty, home and travel. And while the event is live until August 6, we recommend shopping as soon as possible, as some of the best discounts have already sold out.
Below, we’ve rounded up all the best deals from this year’s Anniversary Sale, including markdowns from birkenstock, Supergoop And Diptychbroken down by product category. We’ve also featured tips from our deal editors on how to get the most out of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and answered some of the most common questions about the savings event.
The best deals from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale at a glance
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Best Women’s Fashion Deals
- AllSaints Dalby Leather Jacket: Now $330, Was $499 (34% off)
- On Cloudswift Running Shoe: Now $113, Was $140 (19% off)
- Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: Now $65, Was $98 (34% off)
- Natori Bliss Perfection Bra: Now $47, Was $70 (33% off)
- Coach Buffed Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag: Now $199, Was $295 (33% off)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Open Front Cardigan: Now $100, Was $145 (31% off)
- Levis Ribcage Ripped Straight Jeans: Now $66, Was $98 (33% off)
- Dagne Dover Ace water resistant waist bag: Now $66, Was $95 (31% off)
- Teva Universal Platform Sandal: Now $47, Was $70 (33% off)
- Free People Crosby Plaid Blazer: Now $105, Was $158 (34% off)
- Chinese Laundry Yanda Slide Sandal: Now $54, Was $80 (33% off)
Best Men’s Fashion Deals
- Peter Millar Drum Stripe Performance Golf Polo Shirt: Now $65, Was $100 (35% off)
- Ugg Classic Scuff Slippers: Now $65, Was $100 (35% off)
- Nordstrom Performance Chinos: Now $40, Was $80 (50% off)
- Bombas ankle socks (pack of 3): Now $27, Was $43 (37% off)
- Rhone Athletic short-sleeved T-shirt: Now $47, Was $64 (27% off)
- Adidas Swift Run Sneaker: Now $75, Was $95 (21% off)
- On Cloudflow Running Shoe: Now $105, Was $140 (25% off)
- Classic two-tone Ferragamo watch: Now $795, Was $1,195 (33% off)
- Allbirds Tree Runner Trainers: Now $70, Was $105 (33% off)
- Bonobos faded stretch-twill chinos: Now $70, Was $99 (29% off)
Best Beauty Deals
- Supergoop Unseen & Play Sunscreen Bundle: Now $52, Was $78 (33% off)
- Dermaflash Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser: Now $66, Was $99 (33% off)
- Regimen La Mer Reset Skincare Set: Now $95, Was $143 (34% off)
- Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Makeup Setting Duo: Now $52, Was $76 (32% off)
- Moroccanoil Nourishing Treasures Box: Now $48, Was $72 (33% off)
- The Shower Gel Duo Kit: Now $35, Was $50 (30% off)
- NARS Afterglow Lip Balm Duo: Now $38, Was $56 (32% off)
- NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit: Now $165, Was $245 (33% off)
- Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo: Now $77, Was $96 (20% off)
- Drybar Double Shot Hair Dryer Brush: Now $103, Was $155 (34% off)
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Duo: Now $32, Was $64 (50% off)
Best House Deals
- Plaid CozyChic Barefoot Dreams: Now $98, Was $147 (33% off)
- Our place still Pan 2.0: Now $113, Was $150 (25% off)
- Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker: Now $255, Was $359 (29% off)
- Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum: Now $500, Was $600 (17% off)
- Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase (Queen): Now $56, Was $80 (30% off)
- 15 Piece Viking Knife Block Set: Now $120, Was $300 (60% off)
- Le Creuset 4.5 Quart Oval Dutch Oven: Now $240, Was $375 (36% offO
- Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle: Now $150, Was $195 (23% off)
- UGG Coastline Plush Blanket: Now $65, Was $98 (34% off)
- Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set (Queen): Now $148, Was $185 (20% off)
Best offers for babies and children
- Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair: Now $299, Was $399 (25% off)
- Uppababy Vista V2 Stroller: Now $750, Was $1,000 (25% off)
- Nuna Pipa Urbn + Trvl Stroller and Car Seat System: Now $675, Was $900 (25% off)
- Maxi-Cosi Iora Bedside Cradle: Now $202, Was $270 (25% off)
- EZPZ Silicone Feeding Mat and Mini Cup Set: Now $26, Was $40 (35% off)
- Hunter First Classic Kids Rain Boots: Now $47, Was $70 (33% off)
- Maxi-Cosi Cassia Baby Swing: Now $150, Was $200 (25% off)
- Salister Dolce Vida fashion sneakers for children: Now $40, Was $65 (38% off)
- Nike Dry Temp Kids’ Running Shorts: Now $18, Was $25 (28% off)
- Thule Urban Glide 2 All-Terrain Stroller: Now $458, Was $610 (25% off)
Our tips for buying Nordstrom’s 2023 Anniversary Sale
Buy early
Even though the Anniversary Sale will be live until August 6, the best deals usually sell out within the first few days of the sale. Shopping right away will give you access to the best selection of discounts.
Use your Nordstrom card (if you have one)
Nordstrom gives cardholders early access to the sale based on how much they spent the previous year. So by making your Anniversary Sale purchases with your Nordstrom credit card, you’ll earn points that could help you get early access next year.
Start thinking about your fall wardrobe
The Anniversary Sale includes great deals on fall and winter jackets and boots, so be sure to take advantage. After that, you probably won’t see these items on sale again until Black Friday.
Keep checking for offers throughout the sale
After making your initial purchase, be sure to browse every few days so you don’t miss any new offers. Sometimes Nordstrom will restock popular offers or even add new offers throughout the Anniversary Sale.
How long is the Nordstroms Anniversary Sale?
The anniversary sale is open to the public for just under three weeks: from July 17 to August 6. The 2023 event is slightly longer than last year’s sale, which only lasted around two weeks. Nordstrom cardholders with early access are assigned the longest sales window; they will have the opportunity to shop this year’s deals for almost four weeks in total.
Are things selling out during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
Yes, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has Black Friday-level deals on top-selling items, so the best deals often sell out in the early days of the event. We have already seen some items sell out in the early days of the Early Access portion this year.
How many times a year is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year. After the end of August 6, you will probably have to wait until next summer to buy the next one. While the brand typically runs other smaller sales throughout the year, like the Semi-Annual Sale and its Black Friday Sale, the Anniversary Sale is by far your best opportunity to save.
