15 Outfits to Wear to See “Barbie” the Movie – Billboard
It’s finally time to say “Hi, Barbie” as the long-awaited Barbie The film officially hits theaters on Friday (July 21). The iconic doll and her friends not only took over our social media feeds, but also our fashion. Barbiecore has officially become the hottest trend of the summer with Barbie merch and Ken-inspired outfits being the hottest trend. he sports aesthetics.
If you’ve already secured your tickets, the next step is to plan your outfit for her debut when you go see the movie. If you haven’t purchased tickets yet, click here to purchase a pair before you start planning your movie theater look.
The best Barbiecore outfit is based on personal preference, but with a mix of Barbie collabs to buy, you can channel your inner Ken or Barbie. Brands such as Fossil, Béis and more have teamed up with Barbie to release pink-themed fashion and accessories perfect for sporting at the movies.
To help you find the perfect look, we’ve rounded up a mix of collaborations from Zara to Gap that are still in stock below.
Keep reading to find out the best Barbie the movie looks.
Barbie Mattel Jumpsuit Long
While pink is usually your first thought when it comes to Barbie clothes, Zara’s collection features a mix of denim, pink and black choices like this strapless jumpsuit. The top features an embossed small “B” in classic Barbie font while the legs are completed with stirrups.
‘Barbie’ Color Block Jeans (Men)
For the Kens, these 100% cotton jeans offer a Western-inspired look similar to Ken’s denim-on-denim outfit in the movie. The design comes with contrasting shades of blue denim and a boxy fit that you can pair with a classic white t-shirt or one of the Barbie-themed shirts below.
Aldo – Barbieslingb Kitten Heel
Add sparkle to your look with these adorable little heels from Aldo. They are part of the larger Barbie collection and feature a beautiful crystal heart design decorating the stem.
Barbie x Kendra Scott Convertible Necklace with Gold Bead Charm
This versatile necklace is from Kendra Scott’s Barbie collaboration and is designed with three charms that represent Barbie: a high heel, the timeless Barbie head logo and a pearl. You can choose between silver or gold and easily pair it with a summer dress or a casual tank top.
Barbie x NYX Jumbo Eyeliner Pencil Case
Complete your movie outfit with giant pink and/or blue eye pencils from Nyx’s Barbie collection. Whether you’re looking to show off your best Barbie or Ken inspired look, these eye pencils will have the ability to work as an eyeliner, eye primer or eye shadow using a vegan and cruelty-free formula.
Keep things comfy with a pair of soft shorts from MeUndies featuring an elastic waistband and drawstring closure. Design comes with iconic Barbie movie logos such as roller skates and Barbie movie logo.
Barbie Fitted Longline T-Shirt
Let it be known that you’re a Barbie fan with Cotton On’s white collab t-shirt. It features a high neckline and a fitted cut decorated with a pink and blue Barbie applique.
Barbie Yasemina Extra Large Fanny Pack
Kipling and Barbie’s line is ideal for a pink themed bag in which you can carry all your movie essentials. If you don’t want to lug a purse, this fanny pack can be worn as a fanny pack or across your chest and has two zippered pockets to store snacks, your phone, keys, wallet and more.
Blue Sky Inn Button Down Shirt
Bloomingdale’s have put together a collection of Barbie-inspired clothes and this navy button-up shirt is perfect for wearing Kenergy. It’s made from a lightweight, breathable material to help keep you comfortable and can easily be worn on the beach, enjoying a drink with friends or just relaxing at home.
Barbie Silhouette Pavé Charm Bracelet
Add some sparkle to your wrists with this simple Barbie charm bracelet from Alex and Ani. It is available in silver or gold and is adjustable according to your preferences.
Barbie x Unique Vintage Barbie Icon Collins Pink Wrap Flare Skirt
Unique Vintage has a full collection of Barbie-inspired clothing, but we refuse to add this flared wrap skirt to our list. Not only is it flowy, but the pattern is accompanied by retro Barbie dolls to bring out your nostalgia while the button closure adds a touch of delicacy to the look.
Barbie Oversized Tank Top
Get your Barbie fix with this casual oversized black tank top that comes with a butterfly design on the front and an enlarged photo of Barbie on the back. Pair it with black or light wash jeans to complete the look – and don’t forget to accessorize!
Prada Gingham Scallop Trim Cropped Top
Channel Margot Robbie’s red carpet is wearing the exact Prada crop top she wore to Cinemacon and almost looks like the dress her doll is wearing Barbie collection of movie dolls. The style comes with a pink and white gingham pattern with a black scalloped pattern on the bust.
You can also shop Robbie’s red carpet look at Prada and Farfetch.
Prada Gingham Mini Skirt
Complete your Robbie outfit with the matching wrap skirt. It’s inspired by Barbie’s pink and white plaid dress in the movie and features a side snap and button closure.
You can also buy it at Prada and Bergdorf & Goodman.
Directed by/from director Greta Gerwig Shirt
Inspired by Ryan Gosling’s Cinemacon black carpet look, this unisex cotton t-shirt is designed with the famous Barbie font, while reading “From Director Greta Gerwig”.
For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the Barbie and Croc collaboration, Lizzo’s Yitty Barbie-inspired line, and the best platform heels.
