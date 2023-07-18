15 Outfits to Wear to See “Barbie” the Movie – Billboard

All featured products and services are independently chosen by the editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

It’s finally time to say “Hi, Barbie” as the long-awaited Barbie The film officially hits theaters on Friday (July 21). The iconic doll and her friends not only took over our social media feeds, but also our fashion. Barbiecore has officially become the hottest trend of the summer with Barbie merch and Ken-inspired outfits being the hottest trend. he sports aesthetics.

Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news

If you’ve already secured your tickets, the next step is to plan your outfit for her debut when you go see the movie. If you haven’t purchased tickets yet, click here to purchase a pair before you start planning your movie theater look.

The best Barbiecore outfit is based on personal preference, but with a mix of Barbie collabs to buy, you can channel your inner Ken or Barbie. Brands such as Fossil, Béis and more have teamed up with Barbie to release pink-themed fashion and accessories perfect for sporting at the movies.

To help you find the perfect look, we’ve rounded up a mix of collaborations from Zara to Gap that are still in stock below.

Keep reading to find out the best Barbie the movie looks.

Zara

Barbie Mattel Jumpsuit Long $69.90

While pink is usually your first thought when it comes to Barbie clothes, Zara’s collection features a mix of denim, pink and black choices like this strapless jumpsuit. The top features an embossed small “B” in classic Barbie font while the legs are completed with stirrups.

Zara

‘Barbie’ Color Block Jeans (Men) $69.90

For the Kens, these 100% cotton jeans offer a Western-inspired look similar to Ken’s denim-on-denim outfit in the movie. The design comes with contrasting shades of blue denim and a boxy fit that you can pair with a classic white t-shirt or one of the Barbie-themed shirts below.

Aldo

Aldo – Barbieslingb Kitten Heel $120

Add sparkle to your look with these adorable little heels from Aldo. They are part of the larger Barbie collection and feature a beautiful crystal heart design decorating the stem.

Kendra Scott

Barbie x Kendra Scott Convertible Necklace with Gold Bead Charm $98

This versatile necklace is from Kendra Scott’s Barbie collaboration and is designed with three charms that represent Barbie: a high heel, the timeless Barbie head logo and a pearl. You can choose between silver or gold and easily pair it with a summer dress or a casual tank top.

NYX

Barbie x NYX Jumbo Eyeliner Pencil Case $12

Complete your movie outfit with giant pink and/or blue eye pencils from Nyx’s Barbie collection. Whether you’re looking to show off your best Barbie or Ken inspired look, these eye pencils will have the ability to work as an eyeliner, eye primer or eye shadow using a vegan and cruelty-free formula.

MeUndies

Keep things comfy with a pair of soft shorts from MeUndies featuring an elastic waistband and drawstring closure. Design comes with iconic Barbie movie logos such as roller skates and Barbie movie logo.

Activated Cotton

Barbie Fitted Longline T-Shirt $29.99

Let it be known that you’re a Barbie fan with Cotton On’s white collab t-shirt. It features a high neckline and a fitted cut decorated with a pink and blue Barbie applique.

Kipling

Barbie Yasemina Extra Large Fanny Pack $99

Kipling and Barbie’s line is ideal for a pink themed bag in which you can carry all your movie essentials. If you don’t want to lug a purse, this fanny pack can be worn as a fanny pack or across your chest and has two zippered pockets to store snacks, your phone, keys, wallet and more.

Bloomingdale’s

Blue Sky Inn Button Down Shirt $325

Bloomingdale’s have put together a collection of Barbie-inspired clothes and this navy button-up shirt is perfect for wearing Kenergy. It’s made from a lightweight, breathable material to help keep you comfortable and can easily be worn on the beach, enjoying a drink with friends or just relaxing at home.

Alex and Ani

Barbie Silhouette Pavé Charm Bracelet $45

Add some sparkle to your wrists with this simple Barbie charm bracelet from Alex and Ani. It is available in silver or gold and is adjustable according to your preferences.

Single vintage

Barbie x Unique Vintage Barbie Icon Collins Pink Wrap Flare Skirt $78

Unique Vintage has a full collection of Barbie-inspired clothing, but we refuse to add this flared wrap skirt to our list. Not only is it flowy, but the pattern is accompanied by retro Barbie dolls to bring out your nostalgia while the button closure adds a touch of delicacy to the look.

ASOS

Barbie Oversized Tank Top $38

Get your Barbie fix with this casual oversized black tank top that comes with a butterfly design on the front and an enlarged photo of Barbie on the back. Pair it with black or light wash jeans to complete the look – and don’t forget to accessorize!

Bergdorf Goodman

Prada Gingham Scallop Trim Cropped Top $1,320

Channel Margot Robbie’s red carpet is wearing the exact Prada crop top she wore to Cinemacon and almost looks like the dress her doll is wearing Barbie collection of movie dolls. The style comes with a pink and white gingham pattern with a black scalloped pattern on the bust.

You can also shop Robbie’s red carpet look at Prada and Farfetch.

Saks Off Fifth

Prada Gingham Mini Skirt $1,220

Complete your Robbie outfit with the matching wrap skirt. It’s inspired by Barbie’s pink and white plaid dress in the movie and features a side snap and button closure.

You can also buy it at Prada and Bergdorf & Goodman.

Etsy

Directed by/from director Greta Gerwig Shirt $23.20

Inspired by Ryan Gosling’s Cinemacon black carpet look, this unisex cotton t-shirt is designed with the famous Barbie font, while reading “From Director Greta Gerwig”.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the Barbie and Croc collaboration, Lizzo’s Yitty Barbie-inspired line, and the best platform heels.