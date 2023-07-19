Fashion
The best little summer dresses of 2023
Every year when summer comes, I find myself in a cycle where I only want to wear dresses. You know what I mean? Sundresses are the perfect garment to lean on in hot weather. A sports dress while I note for running errands (and maybe a workout class or two), a long sundress at a backyard barbecue, a light strappy dress at brunch, the list goes on.
While a little summer dress is what I would love to wear anytime, sometimes the search for the perfect dress just doesn’t sit well with me. At 52″ I always try to drop dresses when mini dresses go past my knees or maxi dresses pile up at my feet at this point, I don’t even bother ordering dresses online because I already know the hemline is going to be too long.
That’s why this year, I made it my goal to find the perfect little summer dress, no matter how long that search might take. In my book, a summer dress must have a few features to be perfect. First of all, am I comfortable? Do I see myself being able to wear it all day and not be in a hurry to take it off? Second, what is the vibe of the dress? I’m always on the lookout for a versatile dress that can be worn casual with sneakers and slides or formal with heels and a clutch.
I now stand humbly before you to announce that my search has proven fruitful. Below you’ll find dresses that are a blessing for petite bodies, no sewing required.
The 20 Best Little Summer Dresses
Petite Mini Dresses
When it comes to mini dresses, finding them in a size small can always be hit or miss. If the hemline is too long, the look could make you look shorter, which you probably don’t want if you’re already a petite waist. However, if the hemline is too short, you risk a wardrobe malfunction or a potential Marilyn Monroe moment any time of the day. Mini-dresses are ideal to wear on hot days with simple sandals or sneakers.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Short smocked dress
A simple white mini dress should be a staple in your wardrobe. This ruffled mini dress is practically begging to be worn on a beach stroll while the sun goes down and your hair is salty and disheveled.
5 colors available
Anthropology
Button Front Mini Dress
Puffy sleeves? Yes please. The silhouette of this dress is so soft and will work even on the hottest days. Combined with sandals and a raffia bag, this dress is ideal for holidays or a terrace dinner with the girls.
5 colors available
banana republic
Poplin shirt dress
If you like your classic white button down shirt, take it to the next level with the dress version. It’s chic enough to wear to the office and casual enough to pair with sneakers on your casual Fridays.
3 colors available
Anthropology
Denim Utility Dress
If you haven’t picked out a denim dress yet, now is the time to do so. Denim dresses are versatile all year round, as you can wear them with tights in the colder months or sandals in the summer.
2 colors available
Abercrombie & Fitch
High neck linen dress
This dress gives the ultimate Sofia Richie vibes. It is available in six different colors and goes well with literally everything.
6 colors available
Abercrombie & Fitch
Pleated Mini Dress
This simple pleated dress is ideal for any formal occasion you have this summer where you want to stay cool. Grab a mini purse and small heels and you’re set.
3 colors available
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vest Mini Dress
Didn’t you hear? Vests are here to stay. Take it in hand with this dress version, which revisits the costume trend in a fun and original way.
5 colors available
Anthropology
Straight mini dress
I’m a sucker for a dress with fun little details, and the tassels on this one give the ultimate summery vibe. Whether you’re heading out for the night or heading to a birthday dinner with friends, this dress will get the job done.
4 colors available
J-Crew
V-neck shift dress
Cinched in with a belt, worn alone or layered with a jacket, the outfit options are limitless with this classic dress option.
3 colors available
J-Crew
Square neck dress
A square neck dress is flattering on everyone, and this linen number is a no-brainer to keep in your closet and use for any occasion.
3 colors available
Little Midi & Maxi Dresses
Finding a midi or maxi dress that works when you’re under 5’5″ can be a challenge. You don’t want to get lost in layers and layers of fabric or trip over a pesky hemline, but you don’t want them to be too short either. Given their versatility, they are a summer staple. They can be worn on vacation or even just for lounging around the house (remember the fashion for nap dresses from the 2020s?). The best part? They require little to no styling.
Reformation
linen dress
Is this the dress everyone dreams of, or just mine? With a corset bodice and lace detailing, this floral linen dress is the perfect way to romanticize your everyday life (or coffee nights out).
2 colors available
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long smocked dress
This dress is made to slip on with a pair of sandals and step out without thinking. This is the gift that will keep on giving throughout the warmer months.
4 colors available
Anthropology
Cowl neck dress
If you have to attend a summer wedding, this colorful slip dress is the one you can dance the night away in. It also has a sexy brief that will help with airflow on those really hot nights.
Anthropology
Long linen dress
Are you going on vacation this summer? Wear this dress. Meeting a friend for coffee? Wear this dress! A button-up linen dress will keep you feeling great on even the most stressful days.
3 colors available
J-Crew
Slip Dress
A slip dress is known to be a wardrobe staple, but this floral one changes up the classic silhouette and gives it a whole new look with a bold summery print.
5 colors available
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long crinkled dress
This editor-approved dress is a great piece to rely on for whatever summer activities you have in store. Wine tastings, late nights around a bonfire or even working from home, this dress is your choice. Plus, once fall arrives, it will look just as good with a jacket over it.
5 colors available
banana republic
Long linen shirt dress
This gorgeous linen dress is the little long dress I’ve been waiting for all my life. It’s classic, versatile and sure to last a lifetime.
3 colors available
J-Crew
Eyelet Hem Dress
Eyelet lace detailing is a must during the summer months, and this dress with an eyelet hemline is the perfect way to show off gorgeous eyelet detailing.
3 colors available
Abercrombie & Fitch
Low waist long dress
Dropped waist detailing was one of the hottest trends of the year, and this gorgeous dress is one of the most gorgeous ways we’ve seen. Dating, anyone?
2 colors available
Anthropology
V-neck maxi dress
With its romantic V-neck and button front, this dress is ultra-flattering and can go with you through transition times with ease.
2 colors available
How to style your summer dresses
Once you have a few dresses in your arsenal that fit like a glove, you can customize them every day with the way you style them; in particular, with how you accessorize them. Need some inspiration to get started? Here are four dress-centric outfits that are worth copying ASAP.
With a basket bag and leather sandals
There’s nothing that screams “summer” more than adding a raffia or wicker bag to your outfit (plus, a bag will make your casual sundress instantly elevated). Keep it simple with your shoe choice and opt for leather slides to tie it all together. I don’t know about you, but this outfit makes me want to stroll through a park or romanticize my trip to the farmer’s market.
With platform sandals and your favorite sunglasses
If you asked me, I’d say a pair of platform sandals and killer sunglasses are the official cool-girl accessories of the summer. When paired with your lightweight summer dresses, the killer accessory duo is ready for a day in the heat. Platform sandals will also give you a bit more height, which I never say no to as a little girl myself.
With a beaded bag and block heels
If you’re heading to a formal event, opt for our favorite summer accessory: the beaded bag. Practically a work of art in itself, the beaded bag serves as a talking point for optimal fashion conversation. When paired with strappy heels and the dress of your choice, it’s a perfect look for a date night or a reservation at the hottest new restaurant in town.
With a tote bag and hoops
Never underestimate the power of jewelry, especially when looking to enhance a simple and unique dress. Trendy hoops or earrings will add personality to even the simplest looks. Top it off by carrying your favorite XL tote over your shoulder, which will come in handy if you’re carrying the combo for a day of shopping.
