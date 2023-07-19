The best little summer dresses of 2023

Every year when summer comes, I find myself in a cycle where I only want to wear dresses. You know what I mean? Sundresses are the perfect garment to lean on in hot weather. A sports dress while I note for running errands (and maybe a workout class or two), a long sundress at a backyard barbecue, a light strappy dress at brunch, the list goes on.

While a little summer dress is what I would love to wear anytime, sometimes the search for the perfect dress just doesn’t sit well with me. At 52″ I always try to drop dresses when mini dresses go past my knees or maxi dresses pile up at my feet at this point, I don’t even bother ordering dresses online because I already know the hemline is going to be too long.

That’s why this year, I made it my goal to find the perfect little summer dress, no matter how long that search might take. In my book, a summer dress must have a few features to be perfect. First of all, am I comfortable? Do I see myself being able to wear it all day and not be in a hurry to take it off? Second, what is the vibe of the dress? I’m always on the lookout for a versatile dress that can be worn casual with sneakers and slides or formal with heels and a clutch.

I now stand humbly before you to announce that my search has proven fruitful. Below you’ll find dresses that are a blessing for petite bodies, no sewing required.

The 20 Best Little Summer Dresses

Petite Mini Dresses

When it comes to mini dresses, finding them in a size small can always be hit or miss. If the hemline is too long, the look could make you look shorter, which you probably don’t want if you’re already a petite waist. However, if the hemline is too short, you risk a wardrobe malfunction or a potential Marilyn Monroe moment any time of the day. Mini-dresses are ideal to wear on hot days with simple sandals or sneakers.

Little Midi & Maxi Dresses

Finding a midi or maxi dress that works when you’re under 5’5″ can be a challenge. You don’t want to get lost in layers and layers of fabric or trip over a pesky hemline, but you don’t want them to be too short either. Given their versatility, they are a summer staple. They can be worn on vacation or even just for lounging around the house (remember the fashion for nap dresses from the 2020s?). The best part? They require little to no styling.

How to style your summer dresses

Once you have a few dresses in your arsenal that fit like a glove, you can customize them every day with the way you style them; in particular, with how you accessorize them. Need some inspiration to get started? Here are four dress-centric outfits that are worth copying ASAP.

With a basket bag and leather sandals

There’s nothing that screams “summer” more than adding a raffia or wicker bag to your outfit (plus, a bag will make your casual sundress instantly elevated). Keep it simple with your shoe choice and opt for leather slides to tie it all together. I don’t know about you, but this outfit makes me want to stroll through a park or romanticize my trip to the farmer’s market.



J-Crew

COACH 2 colors available

Sam Edelman 16 colors available

Madewell 4 colors available

With platform sandals and your favorite sunglasses

If you asked me, I’d say a pair of platform sandals and killer sunglasses are the official cool-girl accessories of the summer. When paired with your lightweight summer dresses, the killer accessory duo is ready for a day in the heat. Platform sandals will also give you a bit more height, which I never say no to as a little girl myself.



fifth and ninth 3 colors available

DEZI GLASSES 2 colors available

SEYCHELLES

Nine West 2 colors available

With a beaded bag and block heels

If you’re heading to a formal event, opt for our favorite summer accessory: the beaded bag. Practically a work of art in itself, the beaded bag serves as a talking point for optimal fashion conversation. When paired with strappy heels and the dress of your choice, it’s a perfect look for a date night or a reservation at the hottest new restaurant in town.



STAUD 2 colors available

J-Crew

Lisa says Gah! 3 colors available

Sam Edelman

With a tote bag and hoops

Never underestimate the power of jewelry, especially when looking to enhance a simple and unique dress. Trendy hoops or earrings will add personality to even the simplest looks. Top it off by carrying your favorite XL tote over your shoulder, which will come in handy if you’re carrying the combo for a day of shopping.



mountaineer

jenny bird

Dagne Dover 2 colors available

clear house