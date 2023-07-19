The top 10 men’s shows for spring 2024





Neither the scorching heat, nor the K-pop stars and their hordes of fans, nor the heavy traffic could dampen the enthusiasm of the male crowds for the spring 2024 collections presented in Milan and Paris. Buyers and editors agreed it was one of the strongest seasons in years, with major trends ranging from new suiting to a more relaxed silhouette, from sheer to a bigger push of color. But which of the hundreds of shows were the top 10? Here are the WWD picks. No more WWD 1. Loewe It is undeniable that [Jonathan Andersons] the handsome young cast looked great in this elongated, high-waisted silhouette, which was reminiscent of Antoine de Saint-Exupry’s The Little Prince and also of extroverts like Cher in the 1970s, then fond of shiny, flared pants. WWD International Editor Miles Socha talks about the best collection of the season. 2. Louis Vuitton The sunset over the Seine is for lovers, but on Tuesday, the magic hour served as the backdrop for a grandiose spectacle marking the start of the Pharrell Williams era at Louis Vuitton. Joëlle Diderich, head of the WWD office in Paris 3. Prada Miuccia Prada And Raf Simons delivered fashion fireworks galore with their spring 2024 menswear show for Prada, designed as a freewheeling exploration of the shirt some audience members saw through drool curtains flanking parts of the track. WWD International Editor Miles Socha 4. Dior Kim Jones celebrated her fifth birthday at Dior with a pop-up presentation that saw models spring up from the floor of the room, through the magic of trapdoors and hydraulic platforms. Joëlle Diderich, head of the WWD office in Paris 5. Fendi There is a lot of talk, especially in Italian fashion supply chain circles, about modern artisans and the preservation of their craftsmanship. GOOD, [Silvia] Venturini FendiThe s workers, whether walking the runway or in the factory labs, were among the classiest. WWD Milan correspondent Martino Carrera The story continues 6. Zegna As for the colors, they were exquisite, from mint green and orange to flamingo pink, juxtaposed with earth tones, jute, gray and chocolate brown. The collection was beautiful and, on par with [Alessandro] Sartori, thought out to the smallest detail. Luisa Zargani, head of the WWD office in Milan 7. Giorgio Armani Global warming has made it difficult to wear typical tailored clothing in the 95-degree heat, no matter how chic you want to be when you attend June’s edition of Milan Men’s Fashion Week. To the rescue come designers like Giorgio Armani, who found the lightest, airiest fabrics that allowed him to continue practicing his brand of soft, unstructured tailoring. WWD International Editor Miles Socha 8. Grace Wales Bonner For Spring, Wales Bonner didn’t miss a beat, drawing inspiration from sport, tailoring and craftsmanship for this stylish student collection that spanned live performances from musicians from Ethiopia, Kenya, Niger Republic and West Africa. Samantha Conti, WWD London Bureau Chief 9. Rick Owens He opened the show with his radical flared pants with a very high and cinched waist, giving an appearance of endless legs not seen since the heyday of Nadja Auermann’s modeling. Over it, Owens created small silk or leather tops that wrapped tightly around the shoulders and chest. WWD International Editor Miles Socha ten. Like Boys Men More [Rei] Kawakubo titled his latest like boys Men’s Plus Beyond Reality collection, proposing as an explanation that to find a new world, you have to go beyond reality. It has certainly opened up a whole host of bolder new tailoring possibilities than the prominent shoulders and flimsy fabrics that many other designers have explored this European season. WWD International Editor Miles Socha Launch the gallery: The top 10 menswear shows for spring 2024 Best of WWD Click here to read the full article.

