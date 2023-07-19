Darden Alumna and Zero-Waste Fashion Designer Named Entrepreneur-in-Residence – Darden Report Online Elizabeth Blankenship Darden
By Shannan McCance
Where others saw leftovers or waste, Elizabeth Blankenship (MBA 22) saw business opportunity.
Working in the luxury fashion industry, the University of Virginia Darden School of Business alumna noticed how much textile remained or was not used in fashion houses. Instead of treating these scraps as waste, Blankenship has turned them into a successful business that uses high-end designers to produce unique, special-order garments from leftover textiles.
Her zero-waste clothing company, By Eilly, was born. And now, after many years of learning the lessons of being an entrepreneur, Blankenship is ready to give back.
This month, CAV Angelsa nonprofit organization of UVA alumni, faculty, students and other university-affiliated investors that invests in start-up companies, announced Blankenship as the group’s first Entrepreneur-in-Residence.
UVA Today caught up with Blankenship to learn more about her experiences and her new role.
Q. What does zero waste clothing mean?
A. Zero waste clothing means that every element of materials, production and end use has been considered and considered. This means that as we produced the garments, every element (fabric, paper patterns, sewing threads, etc.) was either upcycled or recycled.
We’ve taken leftover, unused textiles from luxury fashion houses across Europe and New York. I took these small amounts of sewing and design footage and used them to produce new on-demand collections, many of which were unique. Once we had the fabric, we produced each order only after the customer purchased it, without having a stock of finished products.
“[Ar]Since 2019, a co-worker and I have been calculating the cost of small rolls of fabric piling up in our basement, and I’ve discovered just how much of a problem fabric waste in design and tailoring is.”
Elizabeth Blankenship (MBA 2022)
As the garments went through the production process, every scrap was retained. The used paper from the patterns was recycled through the New York City Sanitation Recycling Program, but the fabric was a bit more delicate. We found a great partner through FabScrap, a women-founded non-profit organization that recycles and upcycles commercial textile waste. The biggest scraps were put aside in our workshop and used for our own collections of accessories (darlings, small handbags, scarves).
Q. How did you decide to start a business out of scrap and waste?
A. I realized there was a problem with textile waste early in my design career, but the word deadstock was still floating around, most famously being used by brands like Reformation and Everlane, so I thought the problem had been solved. It wasn’t until about 2019 that a co-worker and I calculated the cost of the little rolls of fabric piling up in our basement, and discovered just how much of a design and manufacturing problem fabric waste is.
The first thing I did was use these fabrics to make holiday gifts for all of our vendors and manufacturing partners, which was a hit. From there, I started formulating ideas on how to integrate these materials into a clothing production line, and the idea of By Eilly was born.
Q. What did you learn about being a successful entrepreneur?
A. If you had asked me the question last year, I might have said that preparation and planning were the keys to success. Now I most identify with Mike Tyson’s infamous quote, Everyone’s got a plan until they’re punched in the mouth.
While the punches of entrepreneurship are sometimes more subtle, you really need to be prepared to survive and thrive in any circumstances. Having the strength and presence of mind to make tough decisions is what sets successful founders apart, especially in today’s economic climate. It’s something you can build over time of course, but I wish I had realized this sooner.
Q. What does an Entrepreneur-in-Residence do?
A. In all honesty, I googled this question when Rich Diemer [of CAV Angels] first brought me this idea. An entrepreneur-in-residence can mean a lot of different things depending on the fund, and I think we’ve created a role that encompasses all the best parts. My role at CAV will focus on three main principles: Founder Support, Due Diligence Reporting and Operational Support.
One thing that I consider essential in my role is to be the best and strongest advocate for founders, both those in our pipeline and the founders of portfolio companies. I know how difficult their work is and it is my responsibility to find them the support they need.
“Although I may never become an accountant, the lessons I learned at UVA prepared me to be able to tackle any new subject with ease.”
Elizabeth Blankenship (MBA 22)
QHow has UVA helped you prepare for your new role?
A. AVU has been a central part of my life and I cannot imagine where I would be without the support of AVU faculty, alumni, fellow students, and the entire Batten Institute staff. I came to [the] Darden [School of Business] with the goal of starting my own business, and UVA has supported me 100% throughout this journey.
Elizabeth Blankenship and other entrepreneurs have won prizes at the UVA Entrepreneurship Cup competition in 2022.
I was nervous coming to Darden because of my career as a designer. I had never been exposed to the world of finance, accounting, data science or even marketing. However, I was welcomed with open arms. My learning team (one of the best parts of my Darden experience) helped me through the cases each night, and the lessons went beyond those of the day cases.
A moment I will never forget was the day we were learning LIFO and FIFO [accounting and inventory] accounting principles II. My [learning teammate], Rohan Birhani, could say that I simply did not understand. He abandoned his case review and instead grabbed a whiteboard. Rohan changed the whole case and based it on the leather skins I could buy to make handbags. He walked through a whole script of how my brand and I would produce, sell, and then account for the materials for these handbags. I got it immediately.
Although I may never become an accountant, the lessons I learned at AVU prepared me to be able to tackle any new subject with ease. I translated this ability directly into my work with CAV Angels, where I could review presentations for companies in biotechnology, fintech, markets, medical devices and consumer goods, all in the same afternoon.
QWhat’s your best advice for students who have great ideas but don’t know what to do next?
A. Focus on your next step. Don’t let the mountain in front of you scare you, take it one step at a time.
And, most vigorously, I recommend that all students read Saras Sarasvathys’ book, Performing. Saras was my teacher at Darden and she would be one of the first people I would recommend any UVA student to contact. Focus on what you’re good at, what you care about, who else cares, and go from there.
