Are they cops? NYSP Dress As DOT, Catch Speeders in Work Zone





New York State Police dressed up as Department of Transportation construction workers as part of an Operation Hard Hat detail and issued more than three dozen tickets to motorists passing through the construction site. Soldiers say the targeted area was ST-17 in the town of Sanford, Broome County, where a construction crew was working on a bridge. New York State Police mingle with the road construction crew and issue tickets to drivers during an Operation Hard Hat detail in Broome County, NY (photo courtesy of NYSP) New York State Police mingle with the road construction crew and issue tickets to drivers during an Operation Hard Hat detail in Broome County, NY (photo courtesy of NYSP) During the detail, the soldiers wore bright orange hard hats and reflective yellow safety vests to blend in with the road crew (see photos below). New York State Troopers dressed as DOT workers catch unsuspecting drivers during an Operation Hard Hat detail. Via the New York State Police New York State Troopers dressed as DOT workers catch unsuspecting drivers during an Operation Hard Hat detail. Via the New York State Police State Police provided these photos of soldiers dressed in construction gear to blend in with the road crew. New York State Police mingle with the road construction crew and issue tickets to drivers during an Operation Hard Hat detail in Broome County, NY (photo courtesy of NYSP) New York State Police mingle with the road construction crew and issue tickets to drivers during an Operation Hard Hat detail in Broome County, NY (photo courtesy of NYSP) During the detail, state police issued 13 speeding tickets, issued a dozen seatbelt violations and convicted eight drivers of driving with their cellphones. State Police included this message in the helmet detail results announcement: Slow down, change lanes when it is safe to do so. Everyone who works on the side of the roads deserves to return home safe and sound! Photo provided by New York State Police from detail of Operation Hard Hat in Broome County. Photo provided by New York State Police from detail of Operation Hard Hat in Broome County. Motorists are reminded that traffic violation fines and points are doubled in New York State when the violation occurs in a highway construction zone. Stay at this awesome, affordable Airbnb in Utica New York Looking for a beautiful place to stay here in Utica New York? You’ll love this Airbnb listing and you’ll love the price. New York State’s Ultimate Pizza Trail with 62 stops We decided to have ChatGPT , the magical AI of the Internet, choose a pizzeria in every county in New York State. We asked ChatGPT to create the ultimate road trip by choosing historical, well-rated and very popular places. Let us know on our station app how ChatGPT did. Here is that list of 62: New York Lottery Scratch Tickets with Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, now is the time to start looking for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different types of scratch tickets offered by the New York Lottery. Looking at the latest weekly grand prize roundup, we counted 59 different tickets with grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on June 26, 2023, as we publish this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wibx950.com/state-police-dress-as-dot-tickets-drivers-near-bridge-project/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos