Barbie Premiere Outfit Ideas How to Dress for the Barbie Movie





This is the world of Barbies, and I lived (and shopped) in it. Barbie-mania has completely taken over Greta Gerwighelmed, Margot Robbie with official movie releases so much so that moviegoers are carefully planning what to wear when they hit the theaters this Friday. While we can’t divulge everything that happens in the highly anticipated movie, we can say that Barbie will certainly strike a chord with adult women even more than with young girls. In addition, the film serves as a carefree moment in theater and with our personal style. Adopt pink! Wear feathers! Bring out the ultra-feminine accessories! If there was ever a time to just have amusing in the cinema even beyond the simple fact of wearing a Team Edward or Team Jacob screen-printed dentition, that’s it. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite products that encompass the multi-faceted layers of Barbie style while allowing you to look like an adult. Featuring pieces from Christopher John Rogers, Loewe, Mara Hoffman, Gucci and more, this list includes a Barbie moment for everyone that will last beyond the premiere. casual barbie Loewe embroidered ribbed stretch cotton tank top High-rise jacquard trousers Christopher John Rogers Amina Muaddi – Lupita Pink Wedge Sandals Now 58% off Saint Laurent SL 534 pink sunglasses Now 39% off Quiet luxury, but make it pink. For the less inclined Barbie fans, opting for high-quality basics like the cult Loewe tank top, bright magenta pants by Christopher John Rogers and classic wedge heels by Amina Muaddi will provide a classic (but still festive!) look. Saint Laurent square sunglasses offer the perfect finishing touch of pink. ballet barbie The Attico feather-embellished tank top DL1961 Jenny Jet Set Miniskirt Trunk Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Tory Burch Ankle Ballerinas Now 30% off 2023 was the year the ballerinas made a comeback, making them a must-have item to incorporate into your Barbiecore look. Accent this leather lace-up pair from Tory Burch with a festive boa-trimmed top from Attico, a matching classic denim skirt from DL1961 and a pastel chest bag from Brandon Blackwood. COOL GIRL BARBIE Kika Vargas Pink Serena Mini Dress Now 63% off Gucci Ophidia GG mini bag She’s not just an ordinary Barbie, she’s a cool Barbie. Juxtapose a pretty baby pink dress with edgy denim (like these straight leg jeans from EB Denim), feathered Larroud kitten heels and a Gucci mini bag. INDIAN BARBIE Cisko wool Paloma tank top with delicate sheer abstract print Paloma Sheer Wool Midi Skirt Transparent geometric mules Charles & Keith Fia Puppets and puppets small metallic cookie tote bag Spanish designer Paloma Wool makes the best summer pieces. Her abstract print fuchsia top and matching midi skirt are no exception. Pair with funky jelly sandals from Charles & Keith and a Puppets and Puppets metallic handbag to complete the look. SUMMER BARBIES Mara Hoffman – Rilynn Cotton Cropped Top Mara Hoffman – Black Pleated Midi Skirt J.Crew Ankle Strap Espadrilles Loeffler Randall Kai shopping bag in degraded woven leather Stay cool on the way to the theater in this organic cotton crop top and midi skirt from Mara Hoffman. Spanish-made espadrilles from J.Crew and a roomy woven tote bag from Loeffler Randall (perfect for sneaking in movie snacks) complete the finished look. Cultural Editor Bianca Betancourt is culture editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, where she covers all things film, TV, music and more. When she’s not writing, she loves to impulsively bake a batch of cookies, replay the same early 2000s pop playlist and follow Mariah Carey’s Twitter feed.

