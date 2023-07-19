Fashion
The best fashion, home and beauty deals to shop now
Be careful, the Black Friday summer sales give a hard time to the end of the year celebrations. Beyond Amazon Prime Day (which just ended last week), shoppers on a budget have Nordstrom’s anniversary sale to look forward to this month.
The annual trade event started in the 1960s, and the tradition has continued ever since. Just in time for back to school, it gives people around the world a chance to save money on high-quality brands, from Spanx to Birkenstock, Le Creuset, Free People and more.
Below, discover the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals you can shop now and learn more about how to take advantage of all the benefits included in this extended sale event.
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is much longer than Prime Day, which means you’ll have over 48 hours to buy it. If you only associate Nordstrom with fashion, you’ll also be pleasantly surprised by all the kitchen and home offerings available this year.
Technically, the event started for Nordy cardholders on Tuesday July 11, but from now until Sunday August 6 it is open to the general public. While many of the most sought-after items are already selling out fast, you can still find great discounts, and if you use your Nordy Card you’ll earn extra points on your purchases and get other exclusive perks, like early access to future sales, free core modifications, and free two-day shipping in select areas.
Caslon V-Neck Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt for $13 (save $6)
Thread & Supply Checked Fleece Jacket for $35 (save $10)
Zella Live in high waisted leggings for $40 (save $19)
Treasure & Bond Organic Cotton Blend Crewneck Jumper for $40 (save $29)
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas for $41 (save $18)
Open Edit wide-leg twill trousers for $45 (save $24)
Caslon One-Button Knit Blazer for $46 (save $23)
Charles Henry Dolman wrap dress for $53 (save $36)
Pack of 6 pairs of assorted Bombas Supima cotton blend ankle socks for $55 (save $23)
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings for $65 (save $33)
Madewell Donegal Elsmere Sweater for $65 (save $33)
Free People Loose Ottoman Tunic for $89 (save $79)
Good American Good Legs high-rise skinny jeans for $90 (save $49)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Open Front Cardigan for $100 (save $45)
Bernardo water-repellent quilted hooded jacket for $100 (save $80)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Snap Button Quilted Coat for $120 (save $100)
MICHAEL Michael Kors Double Breasted Faux Leather Coat for $190 (save $210)
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw for $20 (save $9)
Hydro Flask 24oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle for $35 (save $12)
Jack Back Acne Remedy Set for $39 (save $26)
Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Mini Candles for $40 (save $20)
Pure Silk Briefs Skinny Chouchous, Pack of 10 for $44 (save $21)
Vitabrid C12 Double Drop Serum for $47 (save $15)
Super goof! Unseen & Play SPF 50 Sunscreen Set for $52 (save $26)
Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase from $56 (save up to $27)
Drybar Double Shot Hair Dryer Brush for $103 (save $52)
Barefoot Dreams in Nature Throw Blanket for $120 (save $60)
Set of 15 Viking knives in German steel and acacia wood for $120 (save $180)
Parachute Linen Sheet Set from $202 (save up to $108)
Le Creuset 4.5 Quart Oval Dutch Oven for $240 (save $135)
Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker for $255 (save $104)
BP. Men’s Drawstring Fleece Shorts for $15 (save $14)
Treasure & Bond Crew slub cotton T-shirt for $18 (save $7)
Zella Pyrite Knit Shorts for $30 (save $19)
Zella Live In Pocket Joggers for $40 (save $25)
Nordstrom Slim Fit CoolMaxFlat Front Performance Chinos from $40 (save up to $39)
Tech-Smart Nordstrom Traditional Fit Dress Shirt for $55 (save $24)
Faherty slub cotton hoodie for $65 (save $33)
Levis Flight Bomber Jacket for $80 (save $70)
Peter Millar Salem High Draped Performance Shorts for $80 (save $20)
Rodd & Gunn Ellerslie Short Sleeve Linen Button Down Shirt for $80 (save $58)
David Donahue regular fit cotton oxford dress shirt for $100 (save $55)
Peter Millar Ultimate 5 Pocket Satin Straight Trousers for $110 (save $60)
7 for All Mankind slim jeans for $120 (save $90)
AG Everett Cloud Slim Straight Leg Jeans in Soft Denim for $130 (save $68)
Santorelli Roma Flat Front Wool Trousers for $170 (save $125)
Barbour Bowden quilted nylon jacket for $215 (save $110)
Cole Haan Regular Fit Stretch Wool Coat for $260 (save $138)
Nordstrom Cube Zirconia Earrings for $20 (save $15)
Herschel Supply Company Foldable Duffel Bag for $24 (save $11)
Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt for $32 (save $16)
FJLLRVEN Large Ulvo Belt Bag for $45 (save $20)
OluKai Noea Mesh Slip-on for $60 (save $40)
Pop Quiz Backpack Herschel Supply Company for $63 (save $27)
Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule for $65 (save $30)
UGG Maxi Curly Genuine Sheepskin Scuffetta Slippers for $70 (save $30)
Sam Edelman Moccasin Teo Lug for $85 (save $65)
Franco Sarto Dalden ankle boot for $115 (save $55)
Hunter Refined Chelsea Boot for $120 (save $45)
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals for $130 (save $40)
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote for $140 (save $55)
Veja V-12 Low Trainers from $148 (save up to $37)
Kate Spade New York Roulette Medium Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag for $150 (save $98)
Givenchy GV Speed 57mm Pilot Sunglasses for $150 (save $110)
Vacay Future 30 Inch Spinner Suitcase for $160 (save $65)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mentalfloss.com/posts/best-nordstrom-anniversary-sale-deals-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- City of West Hollywood to host Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur at town hall meeting
- Ultimate Table Tennis makes TT look cool and that helps the sport grow, says Achanta Sharath Kamal
- The best fashion, home and beauty deals to shop now
- Dialogue between generations on the use of skills and investments for the achievement of the SDGs (Special Event HLPF 2023)
- Cookham Wood: Guns and violence rife at young offenders’ institute, report reveals
- PM Modi denounces opposition conclave of corrupt, says NDA contribution coalition
- Johnson & Johnson must pay $18.8 million to man who got cancer over baby powder
- The record for the highest paid actor for a single film has just been broken
- Asian stocks extend losses after China reports weaker-than-expected growth
- (17th and 18th Meeting) High Level Political Forum 2023
- DeSantis responds to Republicans losing faith in his electability
- An earthquake shakes Central America – DW – 07/19/2023