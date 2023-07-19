Gorgeous in blue! The Duchess of Edinburgh looks elegant in a 1035 dress by Italian brand Etro as she attends a star-studded reception at Windsor Castle

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked stunning as she attended a reception tonight which marked 400 years since the collective publication of William Shakespeare’s plays.

Sophie, 58, a mother of two, wore a sophisticated blue outfit to the event hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

She appeared effortlessly stylish opting for a 1035 dress from Italian brand Etro, which was adorned with intricate gold patterns.

The lightweight material created a flowing silhouette and gave a graceful appearance to Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward.

The elegant cuffed sleeves and split neckline created an elegant and sophisticated look perfectly suited for a reception at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Edinburgh donned an elegant yet sophisticated blue dress as she mingled at the reception celebrating 400 years since William Shakespeare’s plays were published in a collective format

The mother-of-two accessorized a simple pair of suede point-toe shoes in a matching navy.

Sophie accented the outfit with a stunning pair of pearl earrings and gold bracelets that could barely be seen through her cuffed sleeves.

The Duchess left her blonde locks free and opted for simple bronzed makeup with a pop of dark pink lipstick.

The King and Queen joined a host of celebrities at the Windsor Castle reception this evening.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 76, were joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh, 58, and the Duchess of Gloucester, 77, at the Berkshire residence as they mingled with several famous faces, from Helena Bonham Carter to Dame Judi Dench.

British A-listers Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson and David Oyelowo also attended the occasion, where the actors performed excerpts from Julius Caesar and The Tempest.

Proving her fashion prowess, mother-of-two Sophie donned an elegant blue and gold dress, while Camilla sported a bright blue number for the event.

It was to Shakespeare that Charles turned in his first speech as king, the day after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, quoting Hamlet to complete his tribute to her devotion and duty: “Let flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Sophie opted for a flowing navy dress with gold embellishments as she showed off her stylish prowess

King Charles III speaks to Dame Judi Dench (second from right) during a reception at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, to celebrate the work of William Shakespeare

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Duchess of Gloucester attend a reception hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle

Queen Camilla talks to Joely Richardson (right) and Vanessa Redgrave (second from right)

Charles’ interest in Shakespeare dates back to boarding school when he played the title role in Macbeth in 1965.

His enthusiasm was best captured in 2016, when he took part in a sketch of Hamlet alongside heavyweight actors such as Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Benedict Cumberbatch and David Tennant, at an event marking 400 years since the playwright’s death.

Without the Folio, the name given to the collection of the playwright’s “Comedies, Histories and Tragedies” printed in 1623, Macbeth and 17 other plays would have been lost.

Compiled by Shakespeare’s friends seven years after his death, the Folio contained plays that had never before been published. A copy of it was on display at the event.

At the Windsor Castle reception, actors present included Simon Russell Beale and Harriet Walter, two of Britain’s greatest stage actors.

The Duchess of Edinburgh talks to Joely Richardson (right), Vanessa Redgrave (second right) and David Oyelowo (third right)

King Charles III speaks to Helena Bonham Carter (second from right) during a reception at Windsor Castle

British A-listers Vanessa Redgrave, Joely Richardson and David Oyelowo also attended the occasion, where the actors performed excerpts from Julius Caesar and The Tempest

King Charles III and Queen Camilla observe the first Shakespeare Folio at the reception

The Duchess of Edinburgh (left) and the Duchess of Gloucester look at a first and second folio of works by William Shakespeare

Sir Simon Russell Beale and Dame Harriet Walter at the event, pictured left. Pictured right, Dame Harriet Walter and Ray Fearon at the reception

Sir Simon Russell Beale at a reception hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle

Meanwhile, royal fans took to social media yesterday to send celebratory messages to the Queen – who turned 76.

The official Royal Family account posted a tribute to Camilla on Instagram and Twitter as they shared smiling photos of the wife of King Charles III to mark the special occasion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also sent their well wishes with an Instagram story dedicated to the royal.

Elsewhere, TV presenter Gyles Brandreth – who has known Camilla since they were both teenagers – shared a celebratory tweet directing fans to his royal reading room.

“It’s Queen Camilla’s birthday,” he said.

“If you don’t already know, today is the day to visit The Queen’s Reading Room where Her Majesty celebrates all things to do with books and the joy (and value) of reading.”

Other messages came from the Ritz, the British Asian Trust, Smooth Radio and even the New Zealand Defense Force – which marked Her Majesty’s big day with a 21-gun salute from Point Jerningham, Wellington.