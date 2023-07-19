Grace Wales Bonner curator at MoMa





In 2019, Grace Wales Bonner organized her very first exhibition entitled A time for new dreams. Hosted at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery, the exhibition focused on exploring magical realism in black cultural practices. Four years later, the South London-born designer is the latest visionary to be enlisted by the Museum of Modern Art to curate an exhibition, as part of its Choice of artists series. Entitled spiritual movers, the show is the 16th episode of the series and features around 50 different selected works. Opened on November 18, 2023, the exhibition will run until spring of next year and will end on April 7, 2023. With a focus on the effect that the African diaspora has had on the different practices, experiences, forms and sounds of artists, the selected pieces are courtesy of artists from several generations and countries.

Some of the featured artists include Terry Adkins, Moustapha Dim, Agnes Martin, Man Ray, Betye Saar and David Hammons. It is a tremendous honor to engage with the artists and works in MoMA’s collection and I want to express my deepest thanks to the museum for allowing me to create so freely, Wales Bonner wrote in his announcement post. I hope the exhibition and associated publication resonates with the spirit of the contributing artists and continues to evoke new dreams and new visions.

Speaking on the upcoming show, co-curator Michelle Kuo said: Grace Wales Bonner has changed the way we see style not just as surface but as structure. Every detail of his polymathic creations, publications, exhibitions and films is tied to long histories, deep archives and cultural identities across the diasporic world. Like his exhibition, this book is a deeply personal meditation on and around modern black expression and reflects Wales Bonners’ commitment to archival research as a form of spirituality and aesthetic practice. Along with the exhibition, the MoMa will publish a book entitled Grace Wales Bonner: Dream in the Rhythm Visions of Sound and Spirit, which will see Wales Bonner draw on images, poems, music, performances and scores from the museum’s archival collection. In the book, nearly 80 works are documented alongside texts by various black authors such as Langston Hughes, June Jordan, Amiri Baraka and Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. The exhibition opens on November 18. In the meantime, check out behind-the-scenes footage from Wales Bonner’s latest show in the gallery above.

