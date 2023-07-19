Janhvi Kapoor posts goofy photos in a sizzling mini dress, don’t miss her dance video to the song Bawaal with her crew: Watch | fashion trends





Actor Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming movie Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The star donned fly-worthy looks for the promotional calendar, printed mini-dresses and body-hugging denim co-ords. Janhvi’s latest look shows her in a jacquard dress. She posted photos of herself in the set on Instagram. Don’t miss his “chaotic” video with his team, dressed in the same haircut, dancing to a Bawaal song. Janhvi Kapoor posts goofy photos in a sizzling mini dress and a dance video with her crew. (Instagram) Crazy photos of Janhvi Kapoor in a mini dress Janhvi Kapoor promoted her and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Bawaal in a yellow colored mini dress. The star also shared photos of herself in the set on Instagram with the caption, “Mooood since our last two #Bawaal showings.” The post features the stunning photos of Janhvi in ​​the outfit and some goofy photos of her having fun during the photo shoot. While some netizens complimented her by dropping heart and fire emoticons, Orhan Awatramani wrote, “My always happy daughter.” Check the message below. Janhvi Kapoor’s mini-dress look deciphered This mini dress from Janhvi comes in a yellow hue with mesh details. The sleeveless set features wide straps embellished with a sequined floral pattern, a plunging U-neckline accentuating Janhvi’s cleavage, a cutout under the bust, button closures down the front, a thigh-high slit, a bodycon silhouette showcasing her enviable figure, and a cropped hemline. Janhvi Kapoor in mini dress for Bawaal promotions. (Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor accessorized the mini ensemble with silver high heels and metallic jewelry, including heart-shaped earrings and statement rings. Finally, she chose feathered brows, wavy locks open to the sides, mauve lipstick, mascara on the lashes, subtle pink eyeshadow, highlighter and rouge on the cheekbones and a light contour to the glamorous choices. Janhvi Kapoor dances to a Bawaal song with her team Janhvi Kapoor also shared a video of herself doing a goofy dance with her crew members to the tunes of the song Dilon Ki Doriyan from the movie Bawaal. “July 21st ko hoga #Bawaal lekin abhi ke liye salon mein dhamaal will have to do,” she captioned the video. Netizens loved Janhvi’s chaotic and funny side in the clip. Her sister Rhea Kapoor commented, “This reel is beyond chaotic.” Arjun Kapoor wrote “Mass”. Another fan wrote, “So funny Janhvi.” One user commented, “Loveeee ittttttt.”

