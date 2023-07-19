Our goal is to have 100 stores by the end of FY2024

Ashmeer Sayyed, retail director of menswear brand DaMensch, on the online first brand’s offline presence, the store’s USP and expansion strategy

Bombay: In June 2023, online and offline menswear brand DaMensch released a teaser on its official LinkedIn handle. The teaser was for a new store the brand plans to open soon at Dwarka in Delhi.

The Bengaluru-based premier online brand has aggressively expanded its offline presence and launched 13 stores since October 2022.

Founded in 2018 by Anurag Saboo and Gaurav Pushkar as a men’s loungewear brand that branched into outerwear in 2021, DaMensch began its offline journey in October 2022 by opening a 1200 square foot store at Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru.

At the time, the brand announced plans to expand to 100 stores in India’s metros within a year. The company was bullish on its offline business and expected it to contribute Rs 500 crore to overall revenue by 2027. IndiaRetailing.com speaks with Ashmeer Sayyed, Retail Director of DaMensch to get an insight into its offline strategy. Edited excerpts

In February 2022, the company raised $16.4 million in Series B funding from A91 Partners with participation from existing investors such as Saama Capital, Matrix Partners and Whiteboard Capital.

Tell us a bit about your offline presence.

Currently, we operate eight stores in Bangalore, four stores in Delhi and one store in Mumbai. The average size of our stores ranges from 450 to 500 square feet.

We have tried to align the same user interface (UI), brand language and business identity that the consumer sees online. All ranges/products are displayed in such a way that the consumer can touch the products and get their premium feel. Going forward, we intend to keep the online and offline offerings as similar as possible so that the channels complement each other.

Typically, it takes about 12 months for a store to reach profitability.

What factors are typically considered when selecting specific locations for your physical stores?

When selecting specific locations for our physical stores, we consider factors such as brand awareness, expansion within existing markets, and targeting areas with a concentration of our desired customer base.

Have you incorporated features into your new stores based on your learnings in your initial stores?

Based on our early observations, we have ensured that the ambient temperature in all of our new stores is two degrees cooler than in our previous stories. It helps us increase sales by making customers more comfortable.

A first in the industry and in India, we have done something unique with our underwear packaging. The packaging is the same as the product inside. This required a lot of customization that we were able to achieve.

Is there a difference between your target audience offline and online?

Through our physical stores, we aim to strengthen our presence in markets where we already have brand awareness through our online presence. Therefore, the new store locations in Delhi align with our existing brand awareness in specific cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

How do you plan to create an in-store experience that differentiates you from your competitors?

To create a unique and immersive in-store experience, we focus on open displays that allow customers to interact more freely with our products. Additionally, we ensure a seamless experience by aligning our online and offline assortments, including pricing, to deliver a cohesive and cohesive customer journey.

So, your physical stores do not offer anything that is not available online?

While overall pricing and promotional offers remain aligned between our online and offline channels, we strive to meet location-specific demands by curating exclusive product lines for our physical stores, giving customers an added sense of exclusivity.

How do you plan to integrate online and offline channels for a seamless customer experience?

To provide a consistent and seamless customer experience, we plan to align our product assortment to specific market basins. This ensures that customers can find similar deals and prices across online and offline channels. We are also leveraging app-enabled promotions and extending our brand identity across all channels for a unified experience.

Can you share some revenue figures?

According to the latest audited and announced results for the financial year 2022, the brand recorded a turnover of almost Rs 60 crore. DaMensch’s operating income more than doubled to Rs 59.4 crore in FY22 from Rs 21.2 crore in FY21.

The offline channel was launched in October 2022. We have not yet completed a full year of activity from this channel. However, we are striving to match e-commerce in the coming year and surpass it very soon.

A technology adoption you might want to highlight?

Technology upgrading is a never-ending process. Being a technology-driven company, there is constant upgrading on all aspects of e-commerce. Offline, we digitize as many processes as possible with many industry firsts. Watch this space for more.

Tell us about your offline expansion plans.

We have ambitious plans for offline expansion and aim to have over 100 stores by the end of FY24. Our main focus will be the five cities mentioned earlier, with a mix of high-end malls and catchment areas. We are committed to matching the revenue generated by our online business, indicating our strong commitment to offline expansion and the important role it plays in our overall growth strategy.