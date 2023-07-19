Fashion
Our goal is to have 100 stores by the end of FY2024
Ashmeer Sayyed, retail director of menswear brand DaMensch, on the online first brand’s offline presence, the store’s USP and expansion strategy
Bombay: In June 2023, online and offline menswear brand DaMensch released a teaser on its official LinkedIn handle. The teaser was for a new store the brand plans to open soon at Dwarka in Delhi.
The Bengaluru-based premier online brand has aggressively expanded its offline presence and launched 13 stores since October 2022.
Founded in 2018 by Anurag Saboo and Gaurav Pushkar as a men’s loungewear brand that branched into outerwear in 2021, DaMensch began its offline journey in October 2022 by opening a 1200 square foot store at Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru.
At the time, the brand announced plans to expand to 100 stores in India’s metros within a year. The company was bullish on its offline business and expected it to contribute Rs 500 crore to overall revenue by 2027. IndiaRetailing.com speaks with Ashmeer Sayyed, Retail Director of DaMensch to get an insight into its offline strategy. Edited excerpts
In February 2022, the company raised $16.4 million in Series B funding from A91 Partners with participation from existing investors such as Saama Capital, Matrix Partners and Whiteboard Capital.
Tell us a bit about your offline presence.
Currently, we operate eight stores in Bangalore, four stores in Delhi and one store in Mumbai. The average size of our stores ranges from 450 to 500 square feet.
We have tried to align the same user interface (UI), brand language and business identity that the consumer sees online. All ranges/products are displayed in such a way that the consumer can touch the products and get their premium feel. Going forward, we intend to keep the online and offline offerings as similar as possible so that the channels complement each other.
Typically, it takes about 12 months for a store to reach profitability.
What factors are typically considered when selecting specific locations for your physical stores?
When selecting specific locations for our physical stores, we consider factors such as brand awareness, expansion within existing markets, and targeting areas with a concentration of our desired customer base.
Have you incorporated features into your new stores based on your learnings in your initial stores?
Based on our early observations, we have ensured that the ambient temperature in all of our new stores is two degrees cooler than in our previous stories. It helps us increase sales by making customers more comfortable.
A first in the industry and in India, we have done something unique with our underwear packaging. The packaging is the same as the product inside. This required a lot of customization that we were able to achieve.
Is there a difference between your target audience offline and online?
Through our physical stores, we aim to strengthen our presence in markets where we already have brand awareness through our online presence. Therefore, the new store locations in Delhi align with our existing brand awareness in specific cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.
How do you plan to create an in-store experience that differentiates you from your competitors?
To create a unique and immersive in-store experience, we focus on open displays that allow customers to interact more freely with our products. Additionally, we ensure a seamless experience by aligning our online and offline assortments, including pricing, to deliver a cohesive and cohesive customer journey.
So, your physical stores do not offer anything that is not available online?
While overall pricing and promotional offers remain aligned between our online and offline channels, we strive to meet location-specific demands by curating exclusive product lines for our physical stores, giving customers an added sense of exclusivity.
How do you plan to integrate online and offline channels for a seamless customer experience?
To provide a consistent and seamless customer experience, we plan to align our product assortment to specific market basins. This ensures that customers can find similar deals and prices across online and offline channels. We are also leveraging app-enabled promotions and extending our brand identity across all channels for a unified experience.
Can you share some revenue figures?
According to the latest audited and announced results for the financial year 2022, the brand recorded a turnover of almost Rs 60 crore. DaMensch’s operating income more than doubled to Rs 59.4 crore in FY22 from Rs 21.2 crore in FY21.
The offline channel was launched in October 2022. We have not yet completed a full year of activity from this channel. However, we are striving to match e-commerce in the coming year and surpass it very soon.
A technology adoption you might want to highlight?
Technology upgrading is a never-ending process. Being a technology-driven company, there is constant upgrading on all aspects of e-commerce. Offline, we digitize as many processes as possible with many industry firsts. Watch this space for more.
Tell us about your offline expansion plans.
We have ambitious plans for offline expansion and aim to have over 100 stores by the end of FY24. Our main focus will be the five cities mentioned earlier, with a mix of high-end malls and catchment areas. We are committed to matching the revenue generated by our online business, indicating our strong commitment to offline expansion and the important role it plays in our overall growth strategy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiaretailing.com/2023/07/18/we-aim-to-have-100-stores-by-the-end-of-fy2024-ashmeer-sayyed-damensch/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Behind the Joko Widodo-Surya Paloh meeting
- Shuai Zhang’s tennis panic attack celebrated by the opponent
- Our goal is to have 100 stores by the end of FY2024
- MNO Citizens Attend National Health Conferences CPHA and CSEB
- Kissinger pays surprise visit to China and meets with Defense Minister
- California: Three-Year-Old Takes ‘Unsafe Weapon’ and Fatally Shoots Baby Sister
- US funds hit limits on holdings of high-flying tech stocks
- Hollywood has a two-part problem
- Bollywood Night Ft. ShameLess Mani
- Northwest football team’s hazing included ‘Shrek claps’ and naked human ‘car washes,’ ex-player alleges in lawsuit
- Janhvi Kapoor posts goofy photos in a sizzling mini dress, don’t miss her dance video to the song Bawaal with her crew: Watch | fashion trends
- The myth of the midlife crisis