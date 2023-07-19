6 bridesmaid dresses that will be worn more than once

Black woman bride with bridesmaids in yellow dresses sitting on bed in hotel room

Bridesmaid dresses have a long history of being worn once and then tucked away in the back of the closet for eternity. Well, that tradition is ending now.

Bridesmaid dresses come in a wide range of styles, including ones you’ll wear on special occasions in your life. Whether it’s brunch with friends or a date with your sweetheart, there’s a dress for you.

Even better, you can shorten most bridesmaids’ dresses after the wedding so they’re the right length for your lifestyle. Simply chat with your local tailor to make the change,

Azazie Denice Sheath Pleated Chiffon Floor Length Dress

Azazie Denice Sheath Pleated Chiffon Floor Length Dress

$79

Buy now

Photo courtesy of Azazie

The Azazies Denice Pleated Chiffon Maxi Dress works as a beautiful bridesmaid dress that can be worn well beyond the wedding date. Plus, you can easily have it hemmed to a length that suits your post-wedding wardrobe.

It is a floor-length dress that has a tailored bodice. Gathered sleeves and detailed side seams flatter the v-neck to hug your figure.

More importantly, it comes in 63 colors and 16 sizes. The size range of A0 to A30 covers women’s clothing sizes from 0 to 30. But, if you fall outside of that, you have the option of ordering a custom size.

Davids Bridal Charmeuse Midi Bridesmaid Dress

David’s Bridal Charmeuse Midi Bridesmaid Dress

$80

Buy now

Photo courtesy of David’s bride

This Davids Bridal Charmeuse midi bridesmaid dress is your wardrobe’s new best friend. The silhouette features adjustable spaghetti straps along with a slight cowl neck.

From the chest down, it’s a flowing dress with a satin feel. Grab one for yourself or your bridal party, in sizes 0-30. You have nine colors to explore.

BHLDN Leila Deep-V Flutter Sleeve Satin Swing Dress

BHLDN Leila Deep-V Flutter Sleeve Satin Swing Dress

$248

Buy now

Photo courtesy of Anthropologie

BHLDN’s Leila Flutter Sleeve Satin Swing Dress is simple enough to be a bridesmaid dress, but stands out enough for you to be the star of the after-wedding party. The floor-length dress features an A-line shape from the waist down.

But, the details from the waist down are where the magic happens. The top of this dress has flowing sleeves that cover the upper arm to the elbow. In addition, there is a deep V that goes down to the waist.

Shop sizes 0-26W in one or more of eight colors.

Mac Duggal Pleated Long Sleeve Satin Swing Dress

Mac Duggal Pleated Long Sleeve Satin Swing Dress

$498

Buy now

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom

The Mac Duggals Pleated Long Sleeve Satin Swing Dress is a great choice for the bridesmaid who needs more coverage. And, here’s a tip, take this dress to a tailor to close the side slit for even more coverage.

Along with its included side slit, this dress features pleats all over the body that run from the neckline to the floor. Pleats flow all the way around the dress.

The only smooth satin part of the dress is the sash-like ribbon around the waist and the puffed sleeves that spring from the inside line of the shoulders.

Lulus Classic Elegance sleeveless satin maxi dress

Lulus Classic Elegance sleeveless satin maxi dress

$88

Buy now

Photo courtesy of Lulus

The Lulus Classic Elegance sleeveless satin maxi dress is ready to be worn at the wedding venue as well as at your next cocktail party. Plus, you can hem the sleeveless dress to the floor once you’ve finished walking down the aisle.

This bridesmaid dress features a side slit, a high neckline and a blouson top that flows from the shoulders to the waist. Shop the selection of five colors in sizes XS to 3X.

Show Me Your Mumu Samantha Ruffled Wrap Dress

Show Me Your Mumu Samantha Ruffled Wrap Dress

$198

Buy now

Photo courtesy of Show Me Your Mumu

The Show Me Your Mumus Samantha Ruffled Wrap Dress easily transitions from wedding date to date night. And, if you’re worried that the gold color in the photo is too light, there are 11 other colors to buy.

Honing in on the detail, there are ruffles that drape from the shoulders to the chest and cross at the back in a V. The ruffles continue along the wrap front to the bottom hem. To keep it all together, this satin dress comes with a smooth coordinating sash.

Shop this asymmetric hem dress in sizes XXS to 3X.

