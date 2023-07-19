PRINCETON, N.J. –The United States Rowing Association recently announced its slate of National Men’s and Women’s Under-23 teams that will compete in the upcoming World Rowing Under-23 Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, beginning July 19. After participating in selection camps, Masonic banks (’25), lauren day (’24) and Jackson Fuller (’23) have been chosen to represent the United States in a pair of competitions in Plovdiv with international glory on the line. The five-day regatta begins Wednesday July 19 with the heat races and concludes Sunday July 23 with the finals. The competition will feature 22 action rankings and will be highlighted by Banks and Fuller in the lightweight pairs event and Day in the women’s eight. Overall, the United States has entries in 17 of the 22 events. The U-23 roster consists of athletes from 20 different states and 22 colleges and universities.

All three athletes worked their way into the national team via separate selection camps as Day tried individually in Oklahoma City for nearly three weeks in June before being named to the women’s eight, while Banks and Fuller tried as a team in Sarasota, Fla., and won their rankings in dominant fashion finishing more than 15 seconds ahead of GMS Rowing Center’s Sean Christiansen and Luke Desmaison with a time of 6:43.56. training with the Craftsbury Green Racing Project in Vermont.

A two-time IRCA First Team All-American and recent Naval Academy graduate, Fuller spearheads the trio of Mids that will be in action in Bulgaria this week. In his four years racing for the Navy Light Rowing program, the Winter Park, Fla. native was a member of the Mids’ first eighth varsity from day one and helped the boat to the 2021 IRA National Championship and a final result at the 2022 National Regatta. second by Penn. Fuller has rowed from the racing seat throughout the 2023 campaign.

Banks, a native of Westport, Conn., has raced alongside Fuller as a member of the Navy Lights’ varsity first eight in each of the past two seasons at Annapolis. Just finishing his second year at the Academy, Banks won silver medals at the 2022 Eastern Sprints and IRA National Championships and a bronze medal at this spring’s Eastern Sprints. A rising junior at the Naval Academy, Banks rowed the majority of the 2023 spring campaign from the front seat of the first varsity boat.

“The practice went very well and we are very grateful to our hosts and coaches, Green Racing Project,” commented Banks. “We are extremely honored to represent the United States and our goal is to win our lightweight duo class. We are really looking forward to racing this week against the best in the world!”

A three-year member of the Navy’s first female varsity crew, Day has had an award-winning career as a Mids representative so far. Beginning in its first season in 2021, Day and Navy’s V8 won the Patriot League championship and was named conference boat of the year before returning in 2022 and winning bronze in the league’s year-end regatta. Last May, Day and the Mids were back on the podium as they finished strong and came from behind to claim first place in the Patriot League Championship. For his efforts during those three previously mentioned championships, the Seattle native won second-team All-Patriot League in 2021 and 2022 before being recognized as a league first-team in 2023. Additionally, Day’s success as a junior in 2023 recently earned him a 2023 Pocock All-American Honorable Mention.

The 2023 United States Under-23 Women’s Crew consists of Megan Lee of Duke in racing seat, Hannah Heideveld of Rutger in seventh seat, Mia Levy of Yale in sixth seat, Evan Park of Oregon State in fifth seat, Lale Edil of Oklahoma in fourth seat, Dahlia Levine of Brown in third seat, Day in second seat and Olivia Vavasour of Brown in front. . Rutger’s Victoria Grieder will serve as helmsman for the W8.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to represent the United States and the Naval Academy at Worlds,” Day said. “It’s kind of surreal that I’m actually going to this race. I never really thought it was something I would ever do. In terms of representing the United States, however, it’s a lot like being a midshipman and representing the Navy/Army in public. Walking through the airport in a USRowing polo shirt is eerily similar to walking through the airport during my summer year with white people, and I think that’s because the United States team and the United States Navy elicit the same respect and are held to a high standard in the public eye. In that sense, I’m sure a lot of wannabes know what it means to represent something bigger than yourself. Again, it’s an honor and a privilege that I can do this while rowing.

“I’ve never competed in an event of this level. I’m excited to learn as much as I can, both from my teammates who have competed in this before and from the other U23 national teams we race with.”