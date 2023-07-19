Taylor Rooks looks sensational in a slinky velvet dress as fans tell the NBA host ‘you’re a good woman’





NBA sportscaster Taylor Rooks has wowed fans with her stylish new snaps on social media. The popular analyst, 31, turned heads in a stunning velvet dress as she hung out with NBA royalty. 7 Taylor Rooks looks sensational in the bodycon dress Credit: Courtesy of The Prisoner Wine Company 7 She looked like she was having a good time while others enjoyed a glass of wine Credit: Courtesy of The Prisoner Wine Company 7 Rooks was spotted chatting with others at the event Credit: Courtesy of The Prisoner Wine Company Rooks has been called “the baddest woman in sports” by her adoring fans. She enjoys a huge following online, with 606,000 Instagram fans eager for updates as she rubs shoulders with sports giants. Taylor enjoyed an evening of basketball conversation and wine last weekend with plenty of familiar faces. She was joined by NBA players Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Harry Giles III. Rooks co-hosted alongside New York Knickssmall forward Josh Hart. And fans were more than sold on her velvet dress, which captured the hearts of her followers online. Rooks wrote, “Celebrating wine and the NBA. “So excited to have the chance to co-host with[Josh Hart][email protected] Sunday night. “Last time we connected we were talking about basketball over a glass of wine, so it’s such a special occasion for us to be with friends tasting and talking about one of our favorite wines.” One fan gasped in response, “Sister living my dreamaaaaaam.” Another said: “You are a good woman.” While a third commented: “I too would love to talk wine basketball with Taylor Rooks.” And a fourth added: “You are pure fire.” Rooks began his career covering recruiting and business stories for Scout.com. She studied broadcast journalism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, before landing her first role at CBS Sports Network. Taylor recently wowed on the red carpet at Michael Rubin’s glitzy NBA Summer League party. The sports presenter rocked a stunning green dress as she attended the party in Las Vegas, Nevada. 7 Rooks was seen with an arm around TV personality La La Anthony Credit: Courtesy of The Prisoner Wine Company 7 Rooks shared a glass of wine with NBA star Josh Hart Credit: Courtesy of The Prisoner Wine Company 7 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA JULY 08: Taylor Rooks attends the Summer Players Party hosted by Michael Rubin, Fanatics and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Fanatics) Credit: Getty 7 PHOENIX, ARIZONA FEBRUARY 09: Taylor Rooks attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Credit: Getty

