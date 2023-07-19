AGT’s Heidi Klum Strikes Sexy Pose In Barely There Dress In Bed For Risky New Video On Italian Getaway

AMERICA’S Got Talent judge Heidi Klum paraded around the beach and hotel in no time during her overseas vacation.

The German model shared several snaps and clips of herself in Italy wearing nothing but beachwear and mini dresses.

Heidi, 50, began her Instagram carousel post with a selfie video of herself walking along the Italian coast with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 33, in a pink and white striped string bikini.

She moved the camera up and down to show different sides of her fit frame, especially her ripped abs and sculpted legs.

In all the photos of Heidi outside, she was wearing sunglasses and a cream-colored baseball cap.

Almost all of the images included in the slideshow of the blonde bombshell captured her in a bikini or a dress.

One particular video that stood out above all the rest was of the TV personality in a strapless white mini dress.

The comfort of Heidi’s dress, in conjunction with the fact that she’s wearing the sexy outfit while moving sensually through her hotel room bed, is why the clip is inherently raunchy.

Heidi never seems to shy away from dressing up boldly – or shooting a great social media video in a horizontal position.

She almost revealed more than she bargained for as she lay in an original Jean Paul Gaultier in a new video she shared to her Instagram profile in early July.

The beauty mogul wore a blue and black sleeveless couture dress by the designer, tied at one side to reveal her entire bare leg and half of her toned abs.

HOTTIE HEIDI

Heidi laid on her side, pulling her bent leg up to drape it over her waist while leaving one leg straight as she lay on her plush hotel bed.

A bad shift and his lower region could have been exposed.

However, Heidi kept her composure, extending her slender muscular arms above her head in a goddess-like pose.

She tilted her glamorous face to display her chiseled cheekbones and beautifully pointed jawline that was subtly contoured with bronzer.

Camera clicks could be heard in the clip, indicating that someone out of sight was photographing Heidi as she modeled the dress.

Heidi admitted in her caption that she “loves Jean Paul Gaultier” and praised the icon for making her “feel beautiful” at Paris Fashion Week.

She flaunted her sculpted body not only in her PWF ensemble, but also in the latest lingerie ad she did with her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, in May.

MOM-DAUGHTER DUO

Heidinegligee in lace underwearfor the new Intimissi campaign alongside the young model.

Images of the campaign photos were shared on Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Yiiiipppppiiiiiiiii our new @intimissimiofficial campaign has arrived.

“You can discover #theartofitalianlingerie online and in all Intimissimi stores.

“If you see me and @leniklumon billboards all over Germany are tagging us, well share our favorites on our stories!”

The option for followers to give feedback on the snap isn’t available because Heidi disabled her Instagram comments over a year ago.

It comes after the mother-of-four came under fire for another joint mother-daughter Intimissi campaign the couple were part of last year.

On that occasion, a video of the couple, once again in lingerie, was called “disturbing” and was the subject of a backlash online.

SECOND GENERATION MODEL?

While Leni, who has 1.8 million Instagram followers, is already a sought-after model and has graced many fashion magazines, mum Heidi said that’s not her priority at the moment.

Instead, her daughter is focusing on her college education in New York.

Heidi, on the other hand, has no desire to slow down and is always happy with her body.

She told Closer: “I’ve always felt good about my body. I’ve always been very confident and I still am.

“[But] I wouldn’t go to the gym in a sports bra and little shorts, I feel like everything is changing.

“The metabolism definitely changes when you hit 40.

“I always thought it wouldn’t happen to me, but it does happen to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more.”

Last year, Heidi even expressed the desire to have a fifth child, her first with her musician husband Tom.

She said: “I mean wanting it and actually doing it are always two different things.

“The big 50 is just around the corner. And things get tougher as you get older.

“But would I want to? Sometimes I think so.

