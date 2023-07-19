Your Guide to Qantas Lounge Dress Code Requirements

Looking back at photos from the golden age of travel, it’s clear that the experience was once an opportunity worth dressing up for the chance to don your Sunday best.

These days, standard travel attire is geared more toward comfort, but dress codes still apply in some instances, such as airport lounges. And if you’re not well connected, you risk being turned away at reception.

In the case of Qantas, the airline applies a strict smart casual dress code at its main Qantas Club and Qantas Business Class lounges across Australia, in particular at Qantas Club and Qantas Business lounges in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

What about regional Qantas lounges, as well as Qantas international first and business class lounges, including overseas Qantas lounges in Singapore, London and Los Angeles?

The airline advises Executive Traveler that visitors to all Qantas lounges, not just those in Australian capitals, should follow the same guidelines.

Smart casual style for men includes button down shirts and polo shirts, chinos and casual dress pants or dark jeans.

Qantas lounge dress code explained

Smart casual is quite a broad term, even Wikipedia describes it as an ambiguously defined Western dress code, but if you are too casual and dress down rather than boarding, you may be refused entry to any Qantas lounge.

An airline spokesperson previously confirmedExecutive Travelersuch entry may be refused at the discretion of lounge staff if visitors fail to meet the appropriate standard, noting that it is at the discretion of lounge staff whether a visitor meets their guidelines.

No matter how cool your pajamas are, avoid wearing them for the flight…

So why can you be denied?

THEQantas websitebreaks down the Qantas lounge dress code the major fashion faux pas are also displayed at the entrance to most domestic Qantas lounges, adding that its lounge staff will refuse entry if certain clothing is too casual or inappropriate.

On this list are flip flops and Ugg boots, revealing clothes and swimwear, as well as head-to-toe sportswear (bad news for Lululemon followers).

While flip flops (left) are prohibited in Qantas lounges, sandals and flip flops (right) are acceptable.

It doesn’t mean you have to dress perfectly, it’s the plane that’s on the runway, not You but clothes that are too casual should be left in your luggage rather than trotted around the terminal. This includes:

Tank tops: never look good, so swap the jersey for a polo shirt or a neat collared t-shirt. Just make sure the shirt doesn’t have what Qantas may describe as offensive images or slogans (the airline doesn’t specify exactly what they consider offensive, so just use your common sense).

Thongs: this includes everything from rubber thongs and Havaianas to more expensive fashionista shoes, with Qantas defining a thong as shoes with strap between the toes. If it has a strap around the ankle or is more of a sandal than a thong, you’re good.

UGG Boots:yes, Ugg boots are deliberately called Qantas. They may be comfortable, but they are not at all smart and casual.

Barefoot: Well, that should go without saying!

Beachwear: that includes swim shorts, even those that cost a pretty penny. Save them for the pool or the beach.

Head-to-toe gym wear:a pair of leggings can pass the gathering, just like a sports top, but don’t show up wearing both like you’re heading for a run on the treadmill.

Revealing Clothing: to some degree this is open to interpretation, but if you’re not wearing it in a decent cafe or restaurant, you shouldn’t be wearing it in a Qantas airport lounge.

Sleepwear:There’s nothing wrong with wearing a pair of smart pajamas on your flight, but even this set of Qantas pajamas should stay in your hand luggage until then. Same for the slippers.

Clothes in poor condition and a wash away from falling apart: although Qantas does not have a strict rule on this, you should generally avoid wearing dirty or torn clothes.

Note that high visibility clothing and other uniforms are allowed in Qantas lounges, as long as they are clean.

As for flying, Qantas does not enforce the same strict dress code on board its aircraft, although anyone wearing clothing with offensive imagery or slogans may still be asked to make a quick change.