Jennifer Lopez looks red in a backless maxi dress while out in Beverly Hills…after celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning stepping out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old singer put on a glamorous display in a bright red maxi dress with a halter neckline that floated behind her as she strolled.

She was spotted meeting a friend for lunch at The Ivy before going furniture shopping in Beverly Hills.

The Marry Me star, who recently shared heartfelt lyrics to an upcoming song dedicated to her husband, Ben Affleck, 50, was also seen carrying a crocodile-embossed crimson leather handbag.

She also protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses with a silver frame and brown tinted lenses.

She also added a few inches to her height by sporting a pair of espadrille platform heels.

Her eye-catching dress featured metal eyelets and detailing that she paired with classic silver jewelry choices.

For her daytime outing, the actress wore a pair of large hoop earrings and her dazzling wedding band.

She also matched her bold and bright ensemble with a studded leather strap in red.

To stay cool, the Jenny From The Block hitmaker threw her brunette tresses into a sleek, polished low bun at the nape of her neck.

She also appeared to be sporting minimal makeup to showcase her natural beauty on the hot California summer day.

The day before, the Bronx native shared stunning selfies showing off her evening look with her hubby to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

In her caption, she promoted her newsletter, On The JLo in which she shared the lyrics to an as yet unreleased song about the secret wedding to Affleck in Las Vegas last year.

Her caption involved her sharing the lyrics to a new track called Midnight Trip to Vegas as part of her upcoming ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now.

Her soon-to-be-released music follows her 2002 LP, This Is Me… Then which she released when she and Affleck were together two decades ago.

According to the lyrics, she gushed as she recalled that special day when the couple took a “midnight trip to Vegas” and changed in the bathroom before their spontaneous nuptials.

She also recalled that they “didn’t tell anyone how it was tonight” as they brought “the kids in the back of the pink Cadillac” with them.