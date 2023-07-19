Fashion
Afrobeats artists are becoming fashion show stars
Before traveling to Portugal for Afro Nation, where he was to perform, Asake was seeing in France for Paris Fashion Week. Paris closed out the men’s outing which kicked off in London and across Florence and Milan. At the Botter Spring/Summer 2024 show, the Nigerian hitmaker sported a cobalt blue ensemble, silver sunglasses and futuristic 3D-printed sneakers with ridged soles.
At European fashion shows, Afrobeats artists perform in the spotlight, occupying a vantage point thanks to the consolidation of Afrobeats as a global phenomenon. Fashion brands began to bond with them, dressing them for red carpet events or wearing their products on their runways.
The shoes Asake wore were courtesy of Botter, a collaboration with Reebok and were the first unveiled at the Botters fall/winter 2023 showcase. Asake was also in the courtyard of the Monnaie de Paris, where Grace Wales Bonner presented her airy student collection. At Bluemarble, he sat in the front row with DDG, Heart Evangelista, Mia Khalifa and Sebastian Yatra.
Mr. Money is seen wearing dark silver Gucci shades, brown braids, denim pants and denim jacket, brown coat and animal print leotard shirt outside during Bluemarble Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2023 in Paris, France.Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images.
He was seen at the Sacai show, wearing a black tank top, dark gray skinny pants and diamond jewelry. Asake becomes the latest Afrobeats star to debut at European Fashion Week. It suits the meteoric momentum of his career (two studio albums released, international tours, festival gigs) and interesting style quirks (he had door Balenciaga denim pants as a top).
Asake wasn’t the only celebrity to be spotted in the French capital. The six-day program in June saw Tiwa Savage at DiorBurna Boy and Christian Louboutin while Adekunle Gold appeared for Pharrell Williams high stakes debut as Creative Director of Louis Vuttons Men’s Fashion.
Rema attends Balenciaga on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France.Photo by Julien Lienard/Getty Images for Balenciaga.
Fireboy attends the Victor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Couture Fashion Week held in the historic Salle Wagram auditorium wearing a Viktor & Rolf ensemble.Photo by Ricky Thomason.
Fireboy showed up for marine greenhouse, and when haute couture week came around in July, he was sitting for Viktor and Rolf. Ditto for Rema, who stopped for Balenciaga couture. The rise of Afrobeats acts, especially big names, at these high-end events shows just how far Afrobeats have come in recent years.
Afrobeats as a global music genre
Afrobeats has entered the zeitgeist for a multitude of reasons. From revolutionary collaborations, perform live on American TV talk shows, to a DJ just playing a Burna Boy song at a nightclub in, say, Brooklyn. One of the most powerful vehicles, however, has been TikTok, which catapulted a handful of Afrobeats artists to viral success.
Music artist Burna Boy performs ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final match between Manchester City FC and FC Internazionale at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on 10 June 2023.Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
CKays Love Nwantinti became a global hit after finding love with new audiences on the platform. Wizkid and Tems Essence was considered the song of the summer in 2021. Together, they remain surefire examples of the dizzying heights reached by Afrobeats.
Even at the national level, in Nigeria, a sonic awakening has taken place among fans and new listeners. And more than before, global markets are noticing Afrobeats artists as the new musical royalty as they continue to sell out touring venues and win prestigious awards.
Why fashion shows?
Fashion shows already exist as rigorous, lavish productions backed by conglomerates like LVMH and Kering. As such, it attracts an exclusive crowd that often holds buying power.
Although not all fashion brands are run by multi-million dollar empires, they still retain exclusivity and elitism. It is a gathering of powerful industry brokers, fashion editors, buyers, influencers and celebrities. This is where brands unveil new collections, set new trends and end with equally exclusive afterparties.
It stands to reason that the world of Afrobeats and fashion would collide. In 2018, Wizid not only participated in the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer men’s show in Milan, but also became the first african artist walk on a European track.
Wizkid walks the runway during the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show during Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on June 16, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.
Dressed in an ornate ensemble of appliques and embellishments, complete with a studded balaclava, the Wizkids runway debut was a viral moment. Around a month ago, the Afrobeats megastar sold out London’s 20,000-seat O2 Arena, making him the first African artist to do so. In 2017, he was the first Nigerian artist to sell London’s Royal Albert Hall.
A career ubiquity has made Wizkid one of Afrobeats’ boldest avatars. It is a success that has penetrated the force field of fashion. And Wizkid arguably paved the way for what’s possible with Afrobeats and fashion. Davido, another heavyweight, walked for Puma at NYFW this year.
The Wizkids track’s iconic appearance is still exploited as bragging rights by fans, and its shaping conversation about which Afrobeats star is trending. Moreover, fashion shows cut across many more pop culture axes than movie premieres, album launch parties and sporting events. In a landscape obsessed with personal image and online virality, attending fashion shows can earn some cool social points.
In the lead up to catwalk presentations, streetwear has garnered wide-scale attention to accommodate all forms of personal expression. It’s a segment of fashion week that’s relatively more public in the face of a democratization that’s here to stay.
The new brand opportunity
As brands constantly seek to expand their retail footprint, convert activations into sales, and broaden their overall appeal, Afrobeats stars are slowly making their way up the value chain. They not only attend fashion shows (to which they are invited), but are also visible in the brand’s products.
A similar thing has happened to K-pop artists, who are apparently ahead as they have become the faces of luxury brands like Dior, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. One Afrobeats star who comes closest to this category is Tiwa Savage, who has been a staple on the fashion shows.
AT NYFW in 2019, she was seen at Pyer Moss Spring 2020, wearing a matching athleisure set from the brand’s latest collection. She attended the LaQuan Smith show wearing a sultry, form-fitting dress featuring the brand’s polaroid mugshot print.
She has been to Alexander McQueen twice: the SS23 showcase in 2022 and AW23 in 2023. For the latter, she wore the Hieronymus Bosch lacerated marks, thigh boots and bag, taken from the SS23 collection.
Tiwa Savage attends the Alexander McQueen Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France.Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
Adekunle Gold attends the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2022 Runway Show, the brand’s first live runway show in over 2 years, at Central Hall Westminster on March 11, 2022 in London, England. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry.
Adekunle Gold wore a green Louis Vuitton jacket for Pharrel Williams’ debut show. In a Instagram Video, the star flexes while wearing Hakama denim pants from Kenzo. This isn’t Gold’s first rodeo. He attended the Burberrys AW 2022 show in a beige Burberry two-piece, alongside Davido.
Outside of the catwalk arena, brands are cultivating relationships with Afrobeats stars in a way that signals to audiences that they are aware of the cultural pulse. Tems and Burna Boy are the new faces of Robert Wun, the rising Hong Kong designer who has stunned the fashion world with his sewing beginnings early this year.
At the Burna Boys’ historic stadium tour show in New York, the creator reworked her burnt-out bridal couture look for the powerhouse. The burnt details were there, but the outfit has been updated for practicality. This is Burna Boy’s third time in Robert Wun.
It is clear that the presence of Afrobeats stars at fashion shows is more profound. At barebones, luxury brands are keen to respect their results and maintain priority notoriety. A progression from there is to install Afrobeats stars as brand ambassadors or the face of their products. There is a feeling that this is already in motion.
|
