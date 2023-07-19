New dress code narrowly passes at North Harrison School Board | Education

Controversial changes to middle and high school dress codes were narrowly passed by the North Harrison School Board at its July 13 meeting.
In the roll-call vote, council members Josh Bowen and Chris Lasley voted against adopting the new dress code while Kristina Gunter and Eric Stroud voted for reform. The deciding vote cast by Board Chairman Kerry Ingle allowed the motion to pass, 3-2. A roll-call vote was requested by Bowen.
As for the items taking and updating the dress code policy, we had concerns and issues post-pandemic, if you mean, in 2021, Gunter said, explaining why she thinks the district needs dress code reform. The children are half back to school, half not. There’s a lot of wiggle room in things like that, things weren’t being handled appropriately. And at the school board meeting on July 19, 2022, dress code issues were raised by a parent. At the August 11, 2022 meeting, we had parents and students come forward to speak about their concerns as well as staff about their concerns regarding the dress code as well.
Gunter said she volunteered to lead the project. She researched policies implemented in other schools and began meeting with parents, students and community stakeholder staff to hear their concerns and propose solutions.
I didn’t just want to hear their concerns, though, Gunter said. I said to them, Give me solutions to your concerns, so let’s try to find an agreement or some compromise.
One of Gunter’s main recurring concerns was the language and verbiage of the dress code, which many parents and students felt felt targeted at female students. Staff were reportedly tired of enforcing the dress code, which interfered with their ability to teach partly due to significant gray areas.
Gunter took the information she received to create a simplified version of the dress code, which was presented to school administrators. The directors reviewed and revised the proposed code, and the revised version of this dress code was the version presented to the board for approval.
Opposition to the new dress code stemmed primarily from its looser guidelines. According to Bowen, the following items were in the existing dress code, but are missing from the update: sunglasses were banned in the building and in classrooms; jeans could not have holes or fraying that exposed skin above the knee; the back and stomach could not be exposed; sleeveless tops were not permitted; yoga pants, spandex, and tights had to be covered appropriately; long jackets had to be stored in lockers during the day; skirts had to be at least mid-thigh; house slippers were not permitted; disruptive or dangerous piercings were not allowed; and extreme clothing, makeup, or hairstyles deemed disruptive were banned. All of these elements are absent from the newly implemented dress code.
Bowen highlighted his concern for student safety regarding the new dress code. He said long coats, one of the items no longer banned in middle and high schools in North Harrisons, were not permitted because they could be used to conceal a firearm.
When schools adopt a looser dress code, history shows it further promotes violence in schools and differences in socioeconomic status are exposed, Bowen said. When I hear and talk to my current board members, all I hear is apply, apply, apply. And if we weren’t going to apply the current dress code, what makes you think that we were going to apply the proposed dress code which is much more flexible? So I don’t believe we should change the dress code for a minority when the majority of people I spoke to said what we have now is acceptable.
Lasley echoed Bowens’ sentiment that the majority of residents were happy with the current dress code. He said that during the campaign, several members of the community told him that the dress code should not be changed and that he thought the old dress code was okay, with maybe a few small changes here and there.
I think there are a lot of good parts to this news, Lasley said. But some of the things that are left out, if people push the boundaries, as soon as you leave them out, they’re going to carry them. They will always do that. But, I want to do what’s best for the kids, and I think until you change it, I won’t know that.
Stroud reiterated that his main concern with the dress code was its enforcement.
It will take communication between parents, students, administrators, teachers, everyone in the community, to make it work, Stroud said. It was a problem. It’s nothing we took lightly. Fairness and how that’s going to be involved and how that’s going to be enforced will determine the success of this thing. Mr. Freed told me that he and Dr. Hatton (have) been working with the administrators and they have a plan on how they are going to enforce this, involve it and make it fair for all students, and were going to give it a shot.
Stroud said if the dress code continues to be an issue, he would propose that the district adopt uniforms.
Two community members spoke in favor of the new dress code during the public comment section of the meeting. Jennifer Gordon, the middle and high school group director, said her main concern was that her students would attend, not the details of their dress.
The fact that we’re still talking about it is frustrating, as a teacher, Gordon said.
Ashley Black thanked Gunter for his work on the new dress code and encouraged council members to vote for the change.
This (dress code) has been in the making for over a year, and I really hope we can get a vote to make it work for the next school year, she said. School starts in a few weeks, it would be great to have this ready so students and teachers can have updated code that I think will be less open to interpretation and much easier to implement consistently. And also, I want to say a really big thank you to (Kristina Gunter) because I know how much time she put into this and I know it’s even more than that, but from what I know, she’s met parents, teachers, students in her spare time. She worked with (the) Board of Education to work on the verbiageshes took a lot of her personal time to get things done, so I just want to thank you for that.
The board also passed updates to the discipline policy in a 5-0 vote. The discipline policy was not adopted at the June meeting despite being on the same agenda item as the dress code.
Jordan Black spoke during the public comment section of the school board meeting to oppose the rehiring of Marcus Burgher IV, of the law firm Burgher and Burgher, as the school’s attorney, questioning the legal advice the board received regarding its June meeting.
Bowen attended the June meeting virtually. IC 5-14-1.5-3.5 establishes requirements for electronic meetings and meetings attended by a member of the governing body remotely. According to state code, any vote taken when a member of a governing body is attending virtually must be taken by roll call. At the June meeting, there was no roll-call vote.
Jordan Black said he was told the school board sought legal advice from Burgher regarding Bowens’ virtual attendance, but argued that the discrepancy between the state’s codified law and the events of the meeting was the reason the district chose not to rehire Burgher. He said he believed Burgher’s advice had opened up this board and this company, I believe, to a very real possibility of litigation.
When the agenda item to approve Burgher as school corporation attorney with a retainer of $7,500 for 50 hours of legal services came to a vote, the board voted unanimously to hire Burgher.
During council members’ comments, Gunter told the council about Senate Bill 369, or Jakes’ Law, which requires schools to maintain an AED and ensure it is present at all sporting and outdoor events, and music and theater leaders are now also required to undergo cardiac and AED training. Gunter said athletic director Hal Pearson received funds to purchase two more AEDs that will be stored at the football and baseball facilities.
Gunter also shared statistics from the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) data on the Ready for Success (GPS) graduates. According to Gunter, the graduation percentage for grades 9-12 at North Harrison schools is 97.9% compared to the states’ 86.4%. The IDOE has set a statewide goal of 95% by 2030, a mark currently surpassed by schools in North Harrison.
Gunter also told the board that growth in third-grade literacy and sixth-grade math in 2022 has improved in the district, with sixth-grade math growth up 20.7% and commended teachers for their work in addressing pandemic learning loss.
Superintendent Nathan Freed said that due to legislation passed last year, textbooks for all Indiana students are now free.
Families had to pay these high fees for textbooks, Freed said. And so, finally, that has changed and that will put a lot more money in the pockets of our families, in particular, the people, the families who may have several students in our school corporation.
He said textbooks, workbooks and Chromebooks, including necessary software, would be provided to students at no cost to families.
The next regular meeting of the North Harrison School Board will be Thursday August 10th.