Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wears a 1035 dress and peach nail polish





Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured at Windsor Castle this evening attending a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla for the 400th anniversary of the publication of the first Shakespeare Folio. For the occasion, Sophie chose to debut a new dress from the Etro brand. The dress is the geometric jacquard midi dress and is long sleeved with an A-line skirt and a bold print in navy blue and gold. The dress, which was originally priced at 1,035, is currently on sale and can be had for 517-569.25 depending on the retailer. The dress’s website description reads: Marco di Vicenzo continues Etro’s affinity for graphic, bohemian patterns in this navy midi dress, which is jacquard-woven with ornate geometric patterns. The Net-a-Porters editorial notes read: This midi dress by Etro is cut from lightweight printed crepe de chine in a flowing shape that feels so easily. The V neckline will frame a pendant beautifully.

While the dress was certainly eye-catching, it was Sophie’s nail polish that was far from her usual style choices. Female royals are allowed to wear nail polish, although there were supposed rules about which colors suited royals at work when Queen Elizabeth II was alive. Etiquette expert William Hanson explained that “skin-coloured” nail polish was preferred, “so bright red and bright pink, for example, are not correct, particularly for formal occasions and especially during mourning”. He said The sun: “So it’s either sheer or dark pink – so that would basically color your nails to make them look natural.” Sophie wore nail polish on several occasions during public engagements – usually deep red. Kate, Princess of Wales, has only worn nail polish once in public – a deep red for the Easter Sunday service earlier this year.

As for accessories for tonight’s outfit, Sophie chose her Sophie Habsburg Cleo clutch in burgundy. The bag is a small hand painted python handbag, which comes with a shoulder/cross chain and a magnetic button closure. Sophie first wore this bag in public in 2020 and has worn it five times this year, including tonight. At her feet were a pair of Jimmy Choo Romy 85 pumps in navy suede, priced at $575. They are a classic pointed toe pump that’s been slightly updated with a softer toe and new stiletto heel. Lined in leather with a leather sole, they’re finished with a navy suede upper and made in Italy. Sophie has worn them six times since their debut in November 2021. Princess Eugenie also owns the exact pair in the same color and has worn hers seven times since 2017. For jewelry, the Duchess recreated her Halcyon Days Hammered Torque bangle in gold and pearl, and gold and amethyst.

