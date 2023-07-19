Chinese fast fashion rivals Temu and Shein take US war to court





Chinese online retailer Temu has accused rival Shein of illegal exclusionary tactics as the two e-commerce groups battle for the US market in Massachusetts courts. Temu launched an antitrust suit against Shein in US federal court last week, accusing the fast fashion company of forcing its Chinese factories to stop manufacturing for Temu in a bid to maintain dominance in the US market. The escalation of Shein’s attacks leaves us no choice but to take legal action to defend our rights, Temu said in a statement Wednesday. Chinese companies have risen to the top of app download charts selling ultra-cheap clothes and items from China. Temu, an online marketplace launched by Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo last year, challenged Shein’s dominance. Shein, founded in the city of Nanjing in eastern China more than a decade ago, has pioneered the sale of ultra-cheap fashion designs to millennials in the United States and Europe through its successful app. In 2022, it made an estimated $30 billion in revenue, according to the complaint, more revenue than H&M and Gap. Shein’s rise to the top of the fast fashion world and his $100 billion valuation spawned a string of Chinese imitators, including Temu. The company’s valuation was reduced to around $64 billion earlier this year due to the tech slowdown. Temu alleges its entrenched Chinese rival is using unfair tactics in China to disrupt its ability to source and sell the $8 dresses American shoppers are eager to buy. Shein engaged in an elaborate, anti-competitive scheme to thwart Temus’ business, the lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston said. The American market is the main theater of this war. Recommended Temus lawyers alleged that Shein was abusing its hold on 75% of the U.S. high-speed fashion market to force its Chinese suppliers into exclusive relationships. The tactic denied U.S. buyers access to direct price competition and cut Temus’ superfast fashion sales volume by 300 to 400 percent, according to the complaint. Shein did not immediately respond to a request for comment. As mistrust of Chinese companies has grown in the United States and Europe due to deteriorating ties between Washington and Beijing, Temu and Shein have tried to steer their brands away from China, where the vast majority of their operations are based. Shein reincorporated in Singapore last year, while Temu claims it was founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 2022. But the complaint makes clear how closely the supply chains of both groups are tied to China. Temu said Shein forced its network of 8,338 independent apparel manufacturers located in China to sign exclusive agreements prohibiting factories from producing for Temu. At the same time, the group admitted that almost all Temus product offerings in the United States come from a network of manufacturers located in China. Temu said he is suing Shein because the Chinese manufacturers Temu and Shein rely on are unfamiliar with the US legal system. The two companies are already fighting in federal court in Chicago. Shein launched a case in March alleging Temu originated influencers disparaging Shein on social media and impersonated her brand to trick consumers into downloading her app.

