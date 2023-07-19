Fashion
Here are the summer fashion trends for men to watch in 2023
Gone are the days of dull, stiff menswear. Season after season, men’s fashion is becoming more and more innovative. This season, menswear is all about pushing the boundaries. It means experimenting with different colors, prints and patterns and expressing your unique style. Longevity live paid content.
But wait; it is essential to be smart in your fashion choices. Don’t just fill your wardrobe with every passing trend. Instead, explore ones that merge effortlessly with your existing wardrobe. Let’s start!
Lightweight fabrics
Summer is all about staying cool and comfortable. And that’s why lightweight fabrics are taking the menswear scene by storm.
They offer essential breathability and optimal comfort for hot days. Among the best choices for lightweight summer fabricslinen, seersucker and cotton blends are menswear favorites.
All these fabrics come with breathability and moisture wicking propertiesmaking them ideal for summer shirts, pants and even suits.
Sport-inspired fashion
Thanks to the rise of athleisure, sports-inspired fashion has had a significant impact on men’s summer trends.
A dominant trend in this style includes the use of mesh fabric. Notably, mesh shorts have gained huge popularity as a staple piece in casual and streetwear looks. They offer a light variant for summer heat while adding a touch of athleticism to an outfit.
You can easily pair them with a simple graphic t-shirt or print tank top for a casual vibed casual look. And to further elevate the outfit, consider adding sneakers or sporty sandals.
Bold prints and patterns
Bold, eye-catching prints are set to make a splash in summer menswear for 2023. Forget those simple, boring outfits; it’s time to add some excitement to your wardrobe.
This season, popular prints to watch include vibrant tropical patterns, striking geometric patterns and playful floral designs.
For a laid-back, laid-back look, pair shirts with these eye-catching prints with neutral chinos for a laid-back yet smart vibe.
Try adding statement prints through accessories for those who prefer a more subtle approach. Consider a printed pocket square or a patterned belt to enhance your overall look.
polo shirts
Polo shirts have been around for decades, and there’s a good reason for their enduring popularity even in 2023. They offer a timeless appeal that never goes out of style.
Plus, they now come in different styles, so you can always find one that suits your taste. Whether you prefer a traditional collar design or a more modern twist with contrasting colors or patterns, there is a polo shirt for everyone.
The best part? They are incredibly versatile. You can dress them up by pairing them with tailored pants and loafers for a smart-casual look or dress them up with shorts and trainers for a laid-back weekend outfit.
Relaxed fit
This menswear trend represents a shift towards more comfortable and relaxed styles.
In 2023, baggy blazers will become a centerpiece of casual tailoring. These blazers feature a more generous fit with wider shoulders and a looser fit through the body.
But it does not stop there. Baggy cargo and denim are making a comeback, offering a laid-back, carefree look. These loose-fitting cotton pants give you the freedom to move comfortably while maintaining a fashion-forward edge.
Also, don’t forget the oversized shirts that have become a stylish choice for the summer season.
Sporty sandals and slip-ons
When shopping for summer footwear, sporty sandals and slip-ons have become popular choices for men. These shoes offer the perfect combination of style and ease, making it a go-to option for a casual summer look.
Sporty sandals come with adjustable straps allowing for a customizable fit and great support, perfect for outdoor activities. You can pair them with shorts and a light t-shirt.
Slip-on shoes, on the other hand, offer convenient and effortless style. They’re easy to slip on and off, making them ideal for quick trips to the grocery store or casual outings with friends.
Statement accessories
Accessories play a crucial role in elevating your style. When considering summer fashion, there are a few key accessory trends worth keeping an eye on.
First, there are hats that provide protection from the sun and add cool vibe to your outfit. Whether it’s a classic straw hat or a trendy bob, find one that suits your style.
Apart from this, there are sunglasses which are a summer essential for fashion and function. Indeed, in 2023, oversized frames and unique shapes are all the rage.
So keep an eye out for these accessories that will instantly up your style game.
Key points to remember
It’s obvious that this year’s menswear trends are all about comfort, style and individuality. As the summer approaches, don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. Experiment with different colors, styles, textures and prints to create your own look.
