Men’s clothing doesn’t have to be boring

There’s a whole fashion world out there. Why are we so tense with men who want to explore it?



Last week, Te Whatu Oras clinical director Dr. Richard Sullivan appeared on Breakfast to discuss the long wait times for cancer patients. Sullivan is Director of the Northern Cancer Network and Deputy Director of Marketing at Auckland Hospital, where he is also Director of Cancer and Blood. In short, the guy knows cancer.

Sullivan said while it would take time to deal with patients who wait more than a year for treatment, he has a plan to resolve that issue by the end of the year. He spoke clearly, confidently, and concisely, as people are often expected to do on morning television (and, from experience, probably on a fraction of their normal sleep and morning prep).

He wore a dress shirt with fruit on it and a camouflage fabric jacket over it. As far as I was concerned, he looked cool. It didn’t distract from what he was saying, maybe because when someone who knows a lot about cancer and cancer patients talks about cancer and cancer patients, I tend to listen to what they say rather than worry about what they’re wearing.

And yet, a specific side of Twitter erupted with criticism of the outfit and of Sullivan himself for choosing to wear it.

This outfit is nonsense, said one commenter. He’s dressed like a clown, says another. Very distressed to find this guy role at Whatu Ora does not scare birds off crop fields but monitors clinical performance, tweeted Gone by Lunchtimes Ben Thomasand look, at least that one was pretty funny.

Being able to reflect an appropriate level of seriousness via non-verbal communication (eg dress, posture, manner) is very important, esp. if you want to communicate that you take certain very sensitive issues very seriously, said another.

It is the latter that has marked me in recent days. Not because it’s necessarily an incorrect take, but because it’s boring. As boring as, frankly, a lot of what is considered proper menswear.

Richard Sullivan, speaking on Te Whatu Ora’s Breakfast. (Photo: 1news)

I must stress at this point that I am no fashion expert. My personal style is somewhere between Little Lord Fauntleroy, a widow at the funeral of her sixth husbandAnd Japanese roleplay villain. I had to borrow clothes from friends for work to cover dark events, knowing it wouldn’t be appropriate to show up in a matching short suit, kimono and Chelsea boots. I’m very aware that social norms affect, and frankly infect, all aspects of life, including fashion.

Even so, I’m amazed at how narrowly New Zealand considers appropriate menswear in a professional setting. Look at our politicians. Chris Hipkins And Chris Luxon dress in the same limited, slightly tailored wardrobe of dark suits and striped ties, although the latter occasionally experiments with a loose button here or there. The male contingent in the press gallery looks like a brotherhood of Rodds, Gunns, Hallensteins and Barkers.

Whenever I walk around downtown, near accounting and law firms, the only thing that distinguishes young men from older men is their hair. The range of appropriate men’s clothing seems less about what looks good on you, and more about what looks like everyone else. You instantly know the deal with this new business contact because he’s wearing the same suit as you, the guy who hired you and the guy you just had a meeting with.

Our ideas about men’s fashion are not limited, they are really boring. Have we forgotten that our capacity for imagination and self-expression is what makes us human? I look at Richard Sullivan (and by the way, apparently his outfit on Breakfast was muted compared to his usual outfit) and I see someone who has made an active choice about what he wants to wear. I look at Chris Hipkins and I see a man in a suit that someone else probably picked either the person picking out that specific suit or the guy at the time who decided suits were what men running governments should always wear.

Fashion should be a tool, not a cage. Clothing has functions of protection against the elements, ease of movement, etc., but it is also a means of expression. It’s a way for you to tell the world who you are and what you bring to the table. When I show up to interview someone in my comfy white Good as Gold sweater, looking around the world like I’m floating lightly misting my inner garden, it’s an active choice. I wear it to put the interviewee a bit at ease, or at the very least to give us a conversation icebreaker before we get down to business.

Hipkins at the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12 (Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Clothing is also subjective. If Chris Hipkins showed up in that same sweater at the post-cabinet, people would think he’s lost his mind. Which is a shame, because I guarantee it’s more comfortable than anything I’ve ever seen it worn, and potentially more flattering. It’s on society and unpaid fashion cops like those who tweeted about Sullivan that Hipkins and Luxon, and their inner-city cronies have such limited fashion toolkits to work with. God knows most men could use a few extra tools to help them express themselves.

It’s not a massive problem, not at all. On the whole, no one really cares what men wear, probably because most of our prominent men are happy to work within the limits imposed on them. Women are also trapped in the proper and respectable cage, it’s just a cage with some extra models and accessories. Remember when Hilary Barry was pilloried for playing the controversial role of the shoulder-to-shoulder woman on live television? The respectability police undoubtedly affects women more than men, not to mention the struggles that trans and non-binary people face not only to have their identity controlled, but also to have it presented. The men are doing pretty well.

I still think it’s worth pointing out the problem of criticizing Sullivan for what he chooses to wear. Because when you start the police presentation, you are already halfway to the police behavior. And the end result is a society where anything, or anyone, that deviates from a norm is seen as wrong.

And honestly, isn’t that really boring?