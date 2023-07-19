Lelio Gavazza appointed CEO of TOM FORD FASHION





MILAN, Italy July 18, 2023 Ermenegildo Zegna NV (Zegna Group), today announced the appointment of Lelio Gavazza to the newly created role of CEO, TOM FORD FASHION, effective September 18, 2023. Gavazza will report directly to Ermenegildo Gildo Zegna, Chairman and CEO of the Zegna Group, and he will be part of the group’s senior management. As CEO of TOM FORD FASHION, Gavazza will be responsible for the end-to-end business of TOM FORD FASHION, from collection development, merchandising, production, and retail and wholesale distribution. Zegna commented: Lelios’ track record of strong global leadership brings exceptional luxury expertise to TOM FORD FASHION in retail management, wholesale distribution, marketing, digital and key markets including China. I have personally known and appreciated Lelio for many years, and am confident that his world-class business acumen, deep international experience and leadership skills will prove invaluable in developing the TOM FORD FASHION business on a global scale. world. Gavazza will work closely with Guillaume Jesel, President and CEO, TOM FORD, ensuring fashion’s alignment with the brand’s holistic luxury strategy. I am delighted to welcome Lelio Gavazza as CEO, TOM FORD FASHION. The Este Lauder Companies and TOM FORD have an exceptional and longstanding relationship with Gildo Zegna and the Zegna Group. We look forward to working closely with Gildo, Lelio and their teams to take TOM FORD FASHION to its next level in global luxury,” said Guillaume Jesel. Gavazza brings over twenty years of experience in global luxury and luxury distribution to his role as CEO, TOM FORD FASHION. He joins the company after leaving the LVMH group, where he is currently Executive Vice President, Sales & Retail at Bulgari. During his time at Bulgari, and prior to his current role, Gavazza held a series of key regional leadership positions, including Managing Director of Greater China and Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa. Lelio Gavazza said: I am honored to join the Zegna Group as CEO of TOM FORD FASHION and look forward to working with Gildo Zegna and partnering with Guillaume Jesel to continue driving TOM FORD’s growth to the top. luxury fashion. Posted: July 18, 2023 Source: Ermenegildo Zegna Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.textileworld.com/textile-world/knitting-apparel/2023/07/lelio-gavazza-appointed-ceo-of-tom-ford-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos