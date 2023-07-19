Buyout giant tries Zimmermann for size





The last time Zimmermann was on the market, in 2020, it was General Atlantic who wanted to exit its minority stake, which the private equity group had acquired in March 2016 for an undisclosed sum to support the labels’ roll-out in North America. At the time, the company was recording annual profits of between $50 million and $60 million. Since then, Zimmermann has grown rapidly. It employs 900 people and has stores in Paris, London, Shanghai, as well as Cannes, Rome and Naples. Nicky Zimmermann started the brand in 1991, designing dresses and selling them at Paddington Market in Sydney. The early push of brands in swimwear helped accelerate its expansion into overseas markets. In 1993 they opened a small shop on South Dowling Street, just off Oxford Street in Sydney. There has been a lot of turnover in smaller Australian brands, even as higher interest rates dampen consumer sentiment. Street Talk reported last month that Retail Apparel Group, owned by Johannesburg-listed The Foschini Group, had expressed interest in acquiring the Politix brand from Country Road Group, although no deal was reached. Meanwhile, WM Ritchie, the women’s shoe retailer behind brands Jane Debster and Sandler, among others, has hired KPMG to help find a deep-pocketed financial partner to accelerate its growth. Tired outerwear company Driza-Bone has also been quietly marketed by Lempriere Wells.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/street-talk/dress-for-success-american-buyout-giant-tries-on-zimmerman-for-size-20230719-p5dpnn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos