Howell business owners inspired by their son to go green





HOWELL A local couple with an online resale fashion store want to be as carbon neutral and compostable as possible. After launching the online consignment store several years ago from their home, Kyle and Karley Evans moved The Resell Club in 2018 to 138 W. Highland Road. The store was previously called Luxus and Invoco. For any e-commerce business, shipping is an important part of operations. The process is often wasteful, from packaging to transportation emissions. The couple said their seven-year-old son is an animal and nature lover, encouraging them to change their choices and become more eco-friendly. “He loves sea turtles,” Kyle said. “He’s so kind. It really pushed me to do more for the environment and protect those things he seems to care so much about.” The Resell Club offers online clothing and fashion items for women, men and children, such as shoes and handbags. The first step they took to “go green” was signing up for a carbon-neutral shipping calculator through Shopify Planet, an app and service. The app calculates the club’s estimated carbon footprint and deducts funds from its account each month to offset the store’s environmental impact. “They give the money, mostly, to reforestation,” Kyle said. “It’s a small thing that a lot more companies could do. If more companies did something small here and there, it would really add up.” The Resell Club recently joined “1% For The Planet”, a program through which companies donate 1% of their annual sales to environmental causes that they select from a list of participating organizations. “We don’t have to decide (which environmental cause) until the end of the year. One of them here is Island Lake State Park,” Kyle said, adding that he also contacted the Howell Nature Center. “We want it to be super local,” Karley said. “We don’t just want to help the planet,” Kyle clarified. “It’s a great place. We want to help Livingston County and have a local impact.” The couple also uses compostable and recycled packaging. Shipping label ink is soy-based. They recycle damaged clothing fabrics. “About half of our shipments are now 100% compostable (wrappers), from the tissue paper we wrap the item in, to the sticker, bag and shipping label,” Kyle said. Many orders fit in purple Heropack-branded shipping bags, which are compostable and don’t require tape. Subscribe:Get all your latest news and unlimited access to our local coverage “As soon as we run out of duct tape, we’ll switch to compostable tape, probably by the end of the year,” Kyle said. They hope to be named a climate and carbon neutral company in the future and are on a waiting list to apply for certification. Contact journalist Jennifer Eberbach at [email protected].

