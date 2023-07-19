Shein lawsuit accuses fast fashion retailer of ‘gross copyright infringement’





Overview of the Shein trial: WHO: Plaintiffs Krista Perry, Larissa Martinez and Jay Baron sued Shein Distribution Corporation, Roadget Business Pte. Ltd., Zoetop Business Co. and Does 1-10.

For what: Shein copied, produced and distributed exact copies of the designers’ work, the copyright lawsuit claims.

Or: The Shein lawsuit was filed in federal court in California.

What are my options: To try Charlotte Russian as an alternative to Shein. Plaintiffs Krista Perry, Larissa Martinez and Jay Baron are independent designers who filed a lawsuit accusing Shein Distribution Corp., Roadget Business Pte. Ltd., Zoetop Business Co. and Does 1-10 copyright infringement. Shein allegedly copied, produced and then distributed exact copies of the designers’ work. They are not products that are close to the same, but rather exact copies of copyrighted graphic design works, the Shein lawsuit claims. The exact copy is allegedly part of Shein’s design process as part of the artificial intelligence that is used to systematically steal intellectual property, according to the lawsuit. Shein is actually a bigger societal threat than TikTok because it powerfully contributes to serious issues beyond data security and privacy, such as environmental damage, sweatshop working conditions (or worse), tax evasion, child safety, as well as the subject of this lawsuit, the large-scale and systematic intellectual property theft of American designers large and small, according to the Shein lawsuit. Worse, everyone fears that Shein’s high-tech business model, described below, will spread and send other industries into a race to the bottom. Shein became the world’s biggest apparel company through high tech, not high design, lawsuit claims Shein is led by mysterious tech genius Xu Yangtian, known as Chris Xu, who used technology to make the company the best apparel company in the world through an algorithm to determine fashion trends and produce products while including illegal aspects such as intellectual property theft, according to the copyright lawsuit. The plaintiffs seek damages, attorneys’ fees and an injunction to restrain Shein from pursuing the alleged misconduct. Shein’s owner, Zoetop, was a $1.9 million fine by New York State for its handling of a 2018 data breach that included the theft of information from 39 million accounts. Have you bought clothes on Shein? Let us know in the comments. Plaintiffs are represented by Jeffrey S. Gluck of Gluck Law Firm and David Alden Erickson and Antoinette Waller of Erickson Law Group. THE Shein Trial East Perry, et al. v. Shein Distribution Corp., et al.Case No. 2:23-cv-05551, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division. Learn more about class actions and class action settlements: We tell you about the money you can claim EVERY WEEK! Subscribe to our free newsletter.

