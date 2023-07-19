Fashion
Tilly Talbot, the first controversial fashion designer with artificial intelligence | science and technology
It was the year of artificial intelligence. And with that, great speculation and concern. Before storing cans and locking ourselves in a bunker lest the AI rise up to exterminate humanity, let’s take a look at the current reality, which, for now, is more lenient and offers us new applications in different areas.
Sydney-based Studio Snoop is the first design company to integrate one into its daily routine: a lot of the things we see about artificial intelligence are disturbing. The future is terrifying if we don’t commit to addressing AI with humanity, says Snoops director Amanda Talbot. Beyond the fear of job substitution, Talbot believes in a more collaborative vision: I want to be optimistic and I also believe that we need AI; that’s why I focus on how it can be collaborative and not a threat.
AI designer Tilly is part of the Snoop team and the rest of the company interacts with her as one of them. This AI is rooted in the company’s core values. We keep experimenting, figuring out what we can do, says Talbot. I think artificial intelligence should be used to combat what we have already done wrong. I want him to understand that we are part of a whole, we are just another part of the world. Hence an approach far removed from anthropocentrism and centered on communion with nature.
AI is progressing by leaps and bounds but Tilly is still in a primary phase. The big challenge is the next step. The company and the AI are in a process of mutual learning: we are now its main source of learning. It provides data or notes that we could not cover on our own. That doesn’t mean we don’t check its input; we consult it and work with it, but it is not our only source, far from it, explains Talbot.
Being at an early stage of development doesn’t mean the application of AI to design is anything but hugely promising. Over the next five years, according to analysis by McKinsey, an industry forecasting firm, it is estimated that artificial intelligence could bring between $150 billion and $275 billion in operating profits to the apparel, fashion and luxury industries. This figure, a priori conservative, demonstrates the significant potential of generative AI in these industries. From design collaboration to streamlining content development processes, generative AI opens up new possibilities to foster creativity and innovation.
However, all this did not come without controversy: the choice of a woman, her appearance, her youth and the fact that her features are archetypically beautiful raised some hedgehogs. We have done our best. This is all very new. I wanted it to have a human face and form because it’s more relatable, it looks more real than if you were just interacting with a screen, Talbot says. During Milan Design Week, visitors had the opportunity to interact with Tilly, and that’s where some of these complaints originated. I wanted her to be a woman because the design world has always been traditionally male and I was thrilled that the first female designer in AI was a woman. As for his features, I was clear that I didn’t want his origin to be identifiable, says Talbot.
Given that leap, one wonders what’s next: Right now we have London Design Week in September on the horizon and, if all goes well, Tilly will be making her first collaboration with a top British designer, says Talbot.
