Pacsun Ushers in Fall Fashion by Introducing New Cargo and Denim Styles





Pacsun, the ultimate destination for fashion forwards, sets the stage for an unforgettable season with its Designed for You fall campaign, highlighting the latest trends and must-have styles to enhance every wardrobe. From elevated cargo pants and versatile denim to on-trend graphics, sweaters, fleeces and essential basics, Pacsun offers a meticulously curated inclusive selection to suit a variety of personal styles. The fall lineup brings major brand collaborations, including exclusive drops from the Kendall + Kylie Fall Collection, updates to Princess Polly, Formula 1, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and more, further enhancing the already impressive product lineup. Throughout the fall and back-to-school season, Pacsun sites nationwide will feature campaign images of models in their favorite styles, shot and made in the state of California, home of Pacsun. Pacsun leads in style where customers can express their individuality and creativity, said Addie Rintel, vice president of women’s merchandising and design at Pacsun. This fall launch collection for women features hundreds of new cargo styles, on-trend fashion tops, the best of fall denim and our insanely popular wear-everywhere PAC1980 active styles. “Our men’s fall collection features styles dedicated to our customers’ self-expression. Starting with our latest cargo and denim trends, this collection embodies our commitment to high-end basics, premium fabrics, top brands and cutting-edge fashion, making Pacsun the go-to destination for anyone looking to organize their wardrobe with ease,” said Richard Cox, vice president of men’s merchandising at Pacsun. Digital and social experiences continue to feature Pacsuns fashion deliveries. Pacsun is expanding its presence on the Snapchat platform by offering virtual try-on experiences for cargo and denim and new exclusive promotions for Snapchat users only. Pacsun is expanding its live shopping program with TikTok this fall and bringing the latest fashion content to a wide range of new influencers and content creators who share their favorite denim and casual pants styles and prep videos with me. Pacsun joined brands and consumers on its new social media platform, Threads, expanding the reach of the Pacsun brand with humor and a lighthearted connection to followers. Pacsun is also continuing its engagement-heavy work on Roblox with a new partnership activation announced later this fall and new customer engagement moments as well. Designers and brand ambassadors like Elah Garcia (@elahlorde), Donovan Wildfong (@donovanwildfong), Mouhamed Mbengue (@mingimoto) and Grace Corton (@grace_corton) joined Pacsun for the fall campaign photoshoot, bringing Pacsun’s latest styles to life, like new nylon and denim utility cargos, crop tops and corsets for the girls, and hoodies, cargos, denim and graphics for the guys. New for Fall 2023 are several store upgrades in Pacsun’s brick-and-mortar fleet. PS Reserve, in partnership with Miki Guerra, continues to expand to additional gates in key cities across the United States. Store upgrades, focused on improving the customer experience, with Old Orchard Mall in Chicago completed in early July and other stores following suit. These stores feature new layouts for easier product exploration, new storefronts for more impactful marketing, lighter store interiors, and improved facilities. A new store concept, driven by customer demand and engagement, will also be announced later this fall. Pacsun’s Fall 2023 campaign reflects the brand’s ongoing efforts to meet the changing needs and desires of its loyal customer base. With a huge range of styles, superior basics, collaborations and experiences, Pacsun offers an unparalleled shopping experience that allows individuals to express their unique sense of style. For more information on Pacsun’s fall campaign and to see the latest collection, please visit pacsun.com.

