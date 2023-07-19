



CHAMPAGNE, Ill. — Two Illinis competed in the final round of singles qualifying, while Illinois was well represented in the doubles main draw of the Fighting Illini Open, a men’s 25k tennis tournament on the International Tennis Federation World Tour, on Tuesday. Alex Petrov qualified for the singles main draw with his second straight victory in the qualifying round, joining three current Illini student-athletes in the main draw. Petrov cruised to a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Nikita Filin to advance to the first round against fellow qualifier Trey Hilderbrand. Olivier Okonkwo came just short in his singles match against Perry Gregg. After winning the first set, 6-3, and falling in the second frame, 6-2, Okonkwo couldn’t seal the deal in the third, narrowly suffering a 10-7 loss, which ended his singles run. fucking hunter , Kenta Miyoshi And Charles Ozolins will all begin their singles races on Wednesday. Heck will open his campaign against tournament seed Evgeny Donskoy, while Miyoshi is set to face eighth-seeded Murphy Cassone. Ozolins will also face a ranked opponent, facing No. 3 Naoki Nakagawa. Heck, Miyoshi, Ozolins and Okonkwo also all featured early in the doubles action alongside his Illini teammates. Tyler Bower , Gabriel Guzauskas And Lucas Horve . The Illini duo of Heck and Ozolins started their doubles run against top seeded duo George Goldhoff and Tyler Zink. The orange and blue teammates won the first set, 7-6, before falling in the second frame, 6-3, to force a tiebreaker in the third set. Battling throughout the back-and-forth affair, Heck and Ozolins cruised to a 10-7 victory in the third set to secure the upset and advance to the doubles quarter-finals. The Illinois pair will face Sebastian Gorzny and Chih Chi Huang in the next round. Miyoshi and his partner, Aidan McHugh, pushed their match against NaokiNakagawa and Makoto Ochi to three sets. After falling 6-2 in the first frame, Miyoshi/McHugh forced a tiebreaker after winning the second set, 6-3, although they ultimately came up short, 10-2, to close their doubles run. Bowers and Horve looked to bounce back after falling in singles on Monday, taking on No. 3 Yuki Mochizuki and Takeru Yuzuki. The Illini duo could not secure the upset, falling in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. Guzauskas and Okonkwo represented the final Illini duo of the day, taking on Cash Hanzlik and Pierce Brazil Rollins. After falling 6-4 in the first set, the Illinois pair bounced back with a 6-1 decision in the second frame. Guzauskas/Okonkwo fell heartbreakingly 12-10 in the third set to see their tournament cut short. The Illini quartet remaining in singles action Ozolins, Heck, Miyoshi and Petrov will all compete in the first round of the main draw on Wednesday. The Ozolins game is the first on the schedule at 10:00 a.m. CT, with all four games scheduled to be played on the first court. TUESDAY RESULTS Simple Double fucking hunter / Charles Ozolins def. [1] George Goldhoff/Tyler Zink, 7-6(8), 3-6, 10-7

Cash Hanzlik/Pierre Brazil Rollins def. (BATHROOM) Gabriel Guzauskas / Olivier Okonkwo 6-4, 1-6, 12-10

[3] Yuki Mochizuki/Takeru Yuzuki Defeat (CM) Tyler Bower / Lucas Horve 6-2, 6-2

Naoki Nakagawa/Makoto Ochi defeat. Kenta Miyoshi /Aidan McHugh, 6-2, 3-6, 10-2

