The menswear expert reveals what makes a perfectly tailored jacket – and says King Felipe VI of Spain is the perfect example (but James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, doesn’t measure up!)

A leading menswear writer has penned a forensic Twitter thread detailing where formal tailoring goes wrong for so many famous faces – but says Spain’s King Felipe VI frequently delivers a masterclass in “perfect proportions”.

California-based Derek Guy, who writes the Die, Work clothesfashion blog, reviewed photos of the Spanish monarch during the men’s singles final at Wimbledon over the weekend, saying the 55-year-old royal looked “stunning” and that it was “very rare to see this level of tailoring these days, even among the wealthy”.

King Felipe, who watched compatriot Carlos Alcaraz go through a five-set thriller with Novak Djokovic on center court, was spotted wearing a light gray suit jacket over a white checked shirt, paired with black tailored pants and a navy and white patterned tie.

Clearly a fan of the King of Spain’s costume collection, Guy’s son explained exactly what Felipe, who is 6ft 5ft, is right about.

King of sewing! King Felipe VI received praise from menswear blogger Derek Guy after he appeared watching the men’s singles final on

Why does it work so well? Guy says there are three things the King’s Tailor sticks to with his suits; the collar still hugs the neck, there is no pulling anywhere and the lapels of his suit jacket end halfway from the collar to the shoulder bone

In the same thread, he also highlighted, illustrating with photos, some of the major costume failures high-profile stars have committed, including Daniel Craig, whose apparent penchant for a cropped coat can make his costumes feel like “sausage casings.”

The vast majority of world leaders at the NATO summit in Vilnius last week also suffered trouser failures, according to Guy, who said many of the male presidents pictured in a group photo had trousers cut way too long for them.

The sartorial guru highlighted all the ways King Felipe’s couture sings, discussing precise proportions, lapel rolls and swept-up ‘quarters’.

The Spanish king used the same tailor, Jaime Gallo, until the craftsman died in 2015 – having been dressed by him since he was an 11-year-old boy, according to Guy.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain pictured in April this year at the Royal Palace in Madrid: Guy says ‘the lines of the King’s coat flow into the trousers making the outfit a cohesive whole’

He wrote: “King Felipe always looks great and it seems all his suits are cut by the same tailor.

‘A few basic points: 1. The collar always hugs the neck 2. Don’t pull anywhere. Things hang neatly 3. The lapels end halfway from the collar to the shoulder bone (nice proportion).

A roll-up lapel also helps Felipe’s look, Guy says, saying a slight bend in a jacket’s lapel suggests “really nice tailoring.”

He praised his jacket “quarters”, referring to the way the front of a jacket, below the buttons, sits, saying the king’s quarters “stand out, creating a more dynamic line”.

However, Daniel Craig hasn’t fared so well, with Guy saying the star often wears jackets that are too short and too tight, saying they let the sleeves ride up

Sleeve Rating: Guy said of Craig’s sets, “His right sleeve is often two inches too short. I suspect it’s because his biceps are too tight and he’s right-handed.

The world of politics has also been overlooked, with NATO leaders meeting in Lithuania on July 11 falling for pants that are too long, says Guy

The writer added that his jackets have “a very classic and flattering proportion”, with the coats ending “halfway from the collar to the floor”.

Turning his gaze to those who don’t quite have the same tailoring prowess, he said many male stars wore jackets that were too short, posting a photo of Daniel Craig at the 2012 Skyfall premiere, and in the stunning pink velvet jacket he donned at the No Time to Die premiere.

He wrote: “Craig often wears clothes that are too tight for his body. This causes the button-stitch to stretch out on his waist, the lapels come off the chest, and the coat collar rises from his neck.

“His right sleeve is often two inches too short. I suspect it’s because his biceps are too tight and he’s right-handed. When he waves or shakes hands with people, his tight sleeve tends to ride up on him, leaving him with too much shirttail. This often happens at press events.