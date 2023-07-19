



His disbeliefa Seoul-based fashion marketplace, announced Wednesday that it has raised $190 million in Series C funding led by KKR, with participation from Wellington Management. The new capital put Musinsas’ valuation at around $2.76 billion (~3.4 trillion won), according to people familiar with the matter. The Korean fashion e-commerce startup declined to provide an exact valuation figure, but confirmed to TechCrunch its over 3 trillion won. Post-money valuation rose from its previous $2 billion (2.5 trillion won) in 2021 when the startup took over a $115 million Series B funding round of Sequoia Capital and IMM Investment. Its total raised since 2001 now stands at around $330 million (430 billion won). With the Series C funding, Musinsa will continue to grow its online and offline business, expand into overseas markets, hire additional staffand make acquisitions to diversify its portfolios. Musinsa, once used to sell only men’s products,acquired online women’s clothing shopping platforms 29CM and StyleShare for $265 million in 2021 to expand its customer base and product categories. The company now has 1,300 employees. Asked about his IPO project, hisThe IPO is at a premature stage; the plan has yet to materialize, a Musina spokesperson told TechCrunch. With its local competitors like Kakao Zigzag Fashion Platform,Korean retail giant Shinsegaes W ConceptAndBrandi supported by NaverMusinsa is one of the largest and most popular fashion marketplaces, offering more than 8,000 local and foreign fashion brands covering various categories including casual, sports and luxury to 13 million users. The startup claims more than $2.35 billion (3 trillion won) in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) as of 2022. In 2018, Musinsa created its venture capital arm,Musinsa Partnerswhich now has $47.4 million in assets under management, to support small and medium startups in the fashion industry. Additionally, Musinsa has invested $4.7 million (6 billion won) in climate fund Envisioning Partners as a limited partner. The company says this is part of its commitment to improving ESG capabilities, including the response to climate change. Musinsa recorded $545 million (708.3 billion won) in sales in 2022, up 54% year on year, more than three times its 2019 sales before the pandemic. But, its operating profits plunged to $2.5 million in 2022 due to excessive investments for international expansions and the loss of It is SLDT sneaker resale unit,according to the media. Launch of Musinsainternational websiteswhich offer Korean fashion brands in English, Japanese and Chinese last year. The website is available in 13 countries: Japan, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United States and Vietnam. Musinsa has grown as a leading consumer internet platform in Korea as a differentiated market through its ability to scale booming brands, enable the fashion designer economy, engage and deliver a high-quality e-commerce experience to customers, said Mukul Chawla, Partner and Head of Growth Capital, Asia for KKR, in a statement. We see a huge opportunity for Musinsa to build on its leadership position in a fast-growing K-fashion (Korean fashion) market that continues to move online and expand globally thanks to the explosive reach of K-cultures. The latest funding marks KKR’s first technology growth investment in South Korea, in line with its Next Generation Technology (NGT) strategy, which supports innovative Asia-based companies in software, consumer technology and fintech. Other investments in the strategy of private equity firms includeObjective card, an India-based omnichannel eyewear retailer; Advanced Navigation, an Australian developer of AI-based robotics technology; Privy, an Indonesian digital identity provider;GrowthSari, the Philippines-based B2B e-commerce platform for small and medium enterprises; NetStars, a Japanese QR code payment gateway operator. This article has been updated with information from Musinsa.

