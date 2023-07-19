Best Men’s Slide Sandals for Summer





In the past, one would hardly put the words elegant and slippery in the same sentence. THE slide sandal, once a simple loungewear accessory, has now evolved from a swimming pool accessory to an essential part of urban fashion. Fashion gurus have shone their spotlight on this comfortable shoe option, turning it into a fashionable necessity for any fashion-conscious man’s collection. At first glance, all slides may appear to be made the same. But this notion could not be more incorrect. The term toboggan encompasses any bare back, open toe sandal, whose roots date back to Roman times. Despite their historic origins, tap shoes only really came into their own in the 1960s, with brands like Birkenstock and Adidas leading the way. From then on, slides moved beyond gym locker rooms, entering the realms of sportswear, streetwear fashion and comfort wear, even sometimes worn with socks for an added touch. When it comes to beach tripswaterproof pool slides fit perfectly to your swimsuit, offering the perfect balance of style and utility. For summer garden get-togethers and leisurely strolls around town, choose a pair of leather or suede slides. These men’s sandals can be stylishly paired with linen shorts or smart chinos, as well as a neat shirt for a cool and fashionable warm-weather ensemble. After swimming or a casual stroll on the beach promenade, opt for the waterproof variant, which is ideally paired with a swimsuit or casual shorts, allowing your toes to bask in the summer wind. But that’s not where your options end. Here, we bring you the ultimate selection of the best men’s slides to step into comfortably this summer. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter All featured products are independently selected by Observer’s editors. When you purchase something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission which supports our work. The best slides for men The best men’s sandals to wear this summer, including classic slides and inventive takes on the traditional look. They plain. Loro Piana Eolian Sea-Slide Walk With an aura that exudes casual elegance, the Loro Piana Eolian Sea-Slide Walk will transport you to a Italian coastal town with each step. Luxuriously soft plunging leather, lightweight and silky to the touch, encapsulates the sweetness of life or the sweet life . The weatherproof linen and cotton canvas insert protects you from unexpected summer showers. Imagine these stunners matched with a fluid linen shirt and tailored shorts, adding a touch of charm to a boat deck or summer garden get-together. $725, shop now

Frescobol Carioca. Frescobol Carioca Humberto Slides in Embossed Suede Embellished with the brand’s embossed logo, these velvety suede slides are reminiscent of sunny cobbled streets. Rugged rubber soles provide traction, preparing you for any seaside adventure or relaxing by the pool. Pair them with clean white linen swim shorts to channel the lively spirit of Rio de Janeiro. $215, shop now

Hoka One. Hoka One Ora Recovery 3 rubber slides Reward your feet with the Hoka One Ora Recovery slides after an intense day or after training. Crafted from soft rubber with die-cut straps for ultimate breathability, these slides wrap your feet in soothing comfort thanks to impressive cushioning technology. Every step feels like walking on a cloud, thanks to the ergonomic EVA midsoles and contoured, shock-absorbing footbed. These slides are your reliable running companions for runs or recovery rides after a grueling run. They will pair perfectly with your activewear, adopting the athleisure aesthetic. $60, shop now

Heron Preston. Heron Preston khaki eco molded slides For the eco-conscious man who appreciates style and durability, the Heron Preston Khaki Eco Molded Slides are a heavenly match. These earth-toned slides feature a unique square-toe molded footbed and prominent Heron Preston logo. Imagine these green warriors accompanying you on a day of beach cleaning or a picnic in the park, teamed with rolled up chinos and a cotton t-shirt. $140, shop now

Bottega Veneta. Bottega Veneta Tarik mules The Bottega Veneta Tarik Mule is a testament to Italian craftsmanship and understated luxury. Strips of supple leather, inspired by the brand’s signature intrecciato weave, provide tactile richness. Imagine these leather flip flops enhancing your style during a sunny visit to a vineyard or an art gallery, paired with a linen suit and a Panama. $2,100, shop now

All saints. Allsaints Grit Leather, Men’s Crossover Sandals These Allsaints sandals feature crossover straps in soft leather that delicately wrap your feet, while the anatomical sole promises unparalleled comfort. Imagine these versatile leather slides taking you on an afternoon coffee hop or casual brunch, paired with distressed denim shorts and a loose shirt. $189, Buy Now

Ancient Greek sandals. Phevos Ancient Greek Sandals The Ancient Greek Sandals Phevos are a timeless nod to minimalist aesthetics. With a single strap design, these sandals represent effortless confidence. Whether you’re strolling along a sun-bleached Mediterranean promenade in shorts and a t-shirt or exploring a local market in your favorite jeans, the Phevos lets your summer personality shine. $210, Buy Now

Birkenstock. Birkenstock Barbados The Birkenstock Barbados meets your needs for comfort and functionality. Waterproof EVA ensures these comfortable slides are ready for any adventure, whether it’s beach volleyball or poolside lounging. $34.95, shop now

Luxury. Deluxe Landscape Slide The Lusso Scenario Slide is your ideal partner for a summer full of adventures. These lightweight, breathable and comfortable slides feature molded arch support and a textured interior to prevent blisters. Embark on a hiking trail or brave the waves of the sea, the unique tread pattern provides traction on wet surfaces. Moreover, they are available to buy on Amazon. $65, shop now

chaco. Chaco Chillos Slide Chaco’s Chillos slides are the epitome of comfort and durability. Their corrective footbed and cushioned midsole provide a plush underfoot experience, whether you’re lounging by the pool or roasting marshmallows by a campfire. With their customizable Z/Straps, these adjustable sliders work well with cargo shorts or swimsuits for a laid-back outdoor vibe. $29.99, Buy Now

vincent. Vince Derek Men’s Crossover Strap Slip-On Sandals With buttery leather folds that intersect at the vamp, these slides are an everyday essential. Whether you’re heading to an informal brunch or a casual dinner by the beach, these slides are the perfect complement to a lightweight summer outfit and offer a sophisticated yet effortless look. $230, shop now

Swim. Cabana swimming slide Swims molded EVA sockliner cradles your foot all day, while the rubber outsole grips even the most slippery surfaces. Imagine yourself wearing them by the pool, during a barbecue on the beach or even for a casual walk around town. $98, shop now

Adidas. Adidas Adilette 22 Slides The Adidas Adilette slides are a harmonious blend of comfort and environmental awareness. Made from natural sugarcane, these slides transport you to futuristic terrain while keeping your feet planted in comfort. Pair them with your favorite activewear for a walk around the block or a relaxing day at home. $85, shop now

Burberry. Burberry plaid slides The Burberry Check Print slides are a classic nod to British style. Their pattern, an iteration of the Burberry Check archive, brings a sophisticated touch to your casual outfit. Imagine wearing them strolling the city streets or attending a rooftop party to top off any high-end summer ensemble. $390, shop now

All the birds. Allbirds Sugar Sliders The carbon negative Allbirds Sugar Sliders demonstrate the brand’s commitment to durability without compromising on comfort or style. These slides, made from sugar cane materials, provide stable and environmentally friendly comfort. It’s easy to see them becoming your go-to shoes for walks, rooftop parties, or even dinner parties downtown. $35, shop now

