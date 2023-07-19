Influential fashion moments from the past that led to lasting trends

Fashion trends, although often seen first on the catwalk, don’t just start and end on the catwalk. Often, trends are formed after a celebrity is simply seen in an accessory, color combination, or piece of clothing that breaks down the barriers of a norm.

Trends are also known to be replicated from popular TV series or movies.

Cher Horowitz, played by Alicia Silverstone in the 1995 romantic comedy “Clueless,” set the trend for plaid skirt and top ensembles.

Sandy Olsson, played by Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 classic “Grease,” set the tone for a black off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight black pants combo.

Trends come and go, however, and some are here to stand the test of time. Read on to find out the big fashion moments from iconic celebrities that haven’t yet gone out of fashion.

Princess Diana and street style Paris Hilton and velor tracksuits Jennifer Aniston’s haircut in “Friends” The black dress of Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake denim on denim Jacqueline Kennedy’s bespoke costume sets

1. Princess Diana

It’s hard to pick just one monumental Princess Diana look that heavily influenced fashion, as the late royal set so many trends.

One of the most famous looks that carried over to fashion today was his use of the tight-fitting blazer.

Princess Diana mixed casual and comfortable with business chic by pairing jeans and tees or crew necks with wide but structured blazers. This stuck up look is a trend that is widely seen across the world today.

In 1988, Princess Diana participated in the Guards Polo Club in England. She wore jeans, a white graphic crew neck and an oversized black blazer. She teamed the ensemble with brown boots and a blue baseball cap. On paper, the choice of outfit doesn’t scream perfection but on Princess Diana, it was well put together. Thus, creating a trend.

Princess Diana wore biker shorts with oversized sweatshirts and sneakers, shades too big for her face, bulky puffer jackets and pants that floated around the knees. Each of these sartorial engagements explains why the fashion world is still obsessed with Diana.

2. Paris Hilton and velor tracksuits

Paris Hilton modeled Juicy Couture velor tracksuits in and around Beverly Hills, as well as on her popular television series “The Simple Life.” The fashion icon has worn tracksuits, tennis shoes and big sunglasses for years and has featured it as a major trend in consecutive years.

In early 2022, Hilton launched its own line of tracksuits on its website. “Tracksuits have been iconic since the early 2000s and remain a staple in my wardrobe to this day,” her site says.

3. Jennifer Aniston’s haircut in “Friends”

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the popular TV series “Friends,” started a fashion trend simply with her haircut.

The hairstyle, known as “The Rachel”, was worn by the actress mostly during the early seasons of the hit show.

The 90s look is a cropped, just-above-the-shoulder haircut with light curtain strips and layering. While the cut itself is a trend, the puffed version is what sets it apart from another style.

4. Audrey Hepburn’s black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Audrey Hepburn was known for her glamorous style. Her signature fashion choices included prom dresses, hairpieces and daring hats and she often wore gloves.

In the classic movie “Breakfast at Tiffanys,” Hepburn wore a long “little black dress” by French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy. The dress wasn’t floor-length, however. Givenchy designed a shorter style that wasn’t considered appropriate for the film, and the lower half was redesigned by Edith Head, according to hautehistory.com.

Since the release of the film, little black dresses have been considered a staple of women’s dressing. The famous look was paired with bold pearl jewelry and large black sunglasses.

5. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake denim on denim

At the 2001 American Music Awards, it-it-couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake appeared on the red carpet in matching denim outfits.

Spears wore a long denim dress with a short train and accessorized with a denim bag and silver jewelry. Timberlake wore a denim jacket and jeans and completed the look with a denim cowboy hat.

6. Jacqueline Kennedy’s Bespoke Costume Sets

Jacqueline Kennedy is considered one of the most stylish and glamorous FLOTUS to date.

The former first lady often appeared at events in simple but tasteful attire. Her collection of black-tie outfits, memorable strapless dresses, gloves galore and bespoke designer suit sets. She paired almost everything with a bold headpiece, diamonds or pearls.

Jackie O paved the way for tailored suit ensembles and whether casual for work or seen on celebrities like Blake Lively, they are very easily worn today.