Jennifer Lopez is impossible to miss in this floaty crimson tent dress





The Spring/Summer 2023 runways delivered trends such as underwear as outerwear and 17th century saddlebags, asymmetrical cuts and a cacophony of textures. The standout shade? Bright red. And Jennifer Lopez, for her part, was careful. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin For a lunch outing with friends in Los Angeles this week, the Marry me star was seen embracing the most popular color of the season. She wore a floor-length halter dress in a vibrant tomato red hue, crystal-embellished Gucci wedge platforms (her signature shoe) and aviator sunglasses. To complete her look, J.Lo accessorized a crimson Herms Birkin bag, a scarlet Herms Collier de Chien cuff bracelet and a pair of silver hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher. Prada Spring/Summer 2023. Estrop/Getty Images Loewe Spring/Summer 2023. Peter White/Getty Images Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2023. DeFodi Images/Getty Images Flagship color of spring-summer 2023, red has established itself over the Big Four fashion weeks. In New York, designers like Wiederhoeft, LaQuan Smith and Michael Kors showcased eye-catching red looks. London designers Feben, Karoline Vitto and Dilara Fndkolu all performed the hue in their collections, while runways in Milan featured red designs from Prada, Ferragamo and Moschino. In Paris, red was in the spotlight at Loewe, Valentino and Stella McCartney. In the months that followed, the A-listers duly defended the fiery shade on the red carpet. From Jennifer Lawrence’s personalized Dior dress and Catherine Zeta-Joness Elie Saab number in Cannes, in Salma Hayeks red Gucci ball gown for the Met Gala, the color is trending in Hollywood. But Jennifer Lopez’s casual look proves the Look-at-me hue isn’t just for awards season. Jennifer Lawrence at Cannes. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images Catherine Zeta Jones at Cannes. Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images Salma Hayek at the Met Gala. Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images This article first appeared on British vogue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glamour.com/story/jennifer-lopez-is-impossible-to-miss-in-this-billowing-crimson-tent-dress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos