Kim Kardashians Skims is now worth $4 billion





After four years of existence, Skims, the clothing company co-founded by Kim Kardashian, has become a unicorn four times. Skims has raised $270 million in a new funding round that values ​​him at $4 billion, the company plans to announce on Wednesday. That’s up from the $3.2 billion valuation investors gave the company last year. Ms Kardashian and her business partner, Jens Grede, have sought to make Skims the next big clothing brand. He grew up fast and was so proud of it, Ms. Kardashian said in an interview. We had a very good flow of product launches.

The company started as a shapewear seller to help customers fit into form-fitting clothes. But shapewear no longer accounts for the majority of its sales: Skims has expanded into an array of apparel categories, including loungewear and swimwear, with plans to branch out into menswear this fall. And once known for selling direct to consumers, Skims is betting on physical retail, with plans to open its first flagship stores next year in Los Angeles and New York. Mr. Grede, who is the chief executive of Skimss, said in an interview that the company is now profitable and on track to achieve $750 million in sales this year, up from $500 million in 2022. About 15% of its online customers come from outside the United States, and nearly 70% of its global customers are millennials or members of Generation Z. Over the past year, he said, 11 million people have signed up on waiting lists to buy the brand’s most popular items, which often sell out. It was this growth trajectory and popularity that attracted investors to the company when executives began raising funds in recent months, according to Grede. Asset manager Wellington Management led the final round. Other participating firms include Greenoaks Capital Partners and existing backers D1 Capital Partners and Imaginary Ventures.

Skims has maintained unprecedented momentum since the brand’s inception, Michael Carmen, co-head of private investments at Wellington, said in a statement. We were delighted to partner with the brand to support them through this crucial stage of growth. Skims’ success has been one of the biggest hits in Ms. Kardashian’s business empire, which now includes skincare, fragrances and even a private equity firm. Already declared a billionaire following the Skimss 2021 fundraiser, Ms. Kardashian remains the company’s largest shareholder and together she and Mr. Grede still hold a majority stake. Early on, Skims faced supply chain disruptions caused by a pandemic that made it difficult to source fabrics for its garments. According to Ms. Kardashian and Mr. Grede, current significant challenges include managing inventory as the company expands offerings and opens physical stores, as well as competing with companies offering deep discounts as consumers cut discretionary spending in the face of high inflation. It’s an issue that has plagued many retail businesses and will become more pressing as Skims opens its own stores, Ms Kardashian said. Skims’ latest investment is likely to raise questions about when he intends to go public, given both the company’s growing valuation and the involvement of Wellington, who is known to invest in companies before they go public. The apparel maker has taken other steps typical of companies preparing for initial bids, including hiring a chief financial officer last year.

Mr Grede argued over the timing, saying he and Ms Kardashian were in no rush. But he noted that investors have shown interest in consumer-facing companies in recent months. And going public remains one of the company’s goals. At some point in the future, Skims deserves to be a public company, he said.

