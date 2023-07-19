The TikToker brings sustainable fashion to Gen Z

Stylist Sara Camposarcone spreads a sustainable fashion message. | Eva Prayce

Sustainability and maximalist fashion don’t seem like a natural couple, but Gen Z’s fashion influencer Sara Camposarcone proves otherwise.

With 1.4 million followers on TikTok, the 27-year-old stylist has brought quirky fashion to the forefront of social media from her home in Toronto, Canada. Camposarcone, which passes @saracampz on TikTok, uses online resale platforms like Poshmark, eBay and Depop to find parts for him looks . She styled everything with a vintage prom dress to screen print McDonald’s track pants and comes armed with a cornucopia of accessories like a bag of spaghetti pasta , loofah , lettuce earrings And Teletubby Boots . Its platform is a space that converges sustainability, Gen Z influence, and eye-catching visuals.

We spoke with Camposarcone about the importance of second-hand shopping, what she sees becoming sustainable fashion, and why she thinks Gen Z is improving sustainable shopping habits.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You present yourself as an enduring maximalist. The two don’t seem like a natural pair, how do you combine the two opposites?

People always think that to be sustainable you need less, and while I don’t disagree with that, I think there’s a healthy balance between being environmentally conscious with your purchases and still having the freedom to express yourself however you want. For example, the ways I practice sustainability while still nurturing my maximalist needs are clothing swaps, clothing rentals, and recycling clothes I no longer wear. I always remind people to shop their own wardrobe because often we have more than enough and just need to style things in a new and exciting way.

You have 1.3 million followers on TikTok. As your platform has grown, how have you used social media as a space for sustainability?

As my platform has grown, I’ve had opportunities to work with sustainable apparel brands, tech brands, food and beverage brands, and more. I always want to use my platform to express things, like sustainability, that matter to me and many others. I’m so grateful for the platform I was given, and I always want to use it for positive change.

A 2021 First Insight Report on consumer spending conducted with the Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania found that Gen Z is influencing older generations to adopt sustainable shopping practices. Three-quarters of Gen Z survey participants said sustainability was more important to them than brand (followed by 71% of Millennials, 73% of Gen Xers and 65% of Baby Boomers). What kind of impact do you think Gen Z is having on sustainable shopping?

I’ve seen such a positive impact within the social media fashion community in terms of sustainability, especially since the pandemic. I think the rise of online shopping, especially on second-hand platforms, is only on the rise, and the influence of TikTok Thrift Hauls on Gen Z, Millennials and Gen Xers is impactful.

TikTok is full of videos from influencers, races and fast fashion product test reviews. What’s the benefit of buying from eco-friendly designers or small brands instead of fast fashion?

There are so many benefits to buying from smaller brands and designers, not only are you buying in an ethical and sustainable way, but you are also buying a unique piece that has been made with lots of love by people who are paid fair wages and hard work. I have many designer friends on the internet who are so talented that it would be a crime not to support them by buying an item of clothing. It makes me feel so special to wear something that I know was made by one of my best friends and will last me for years.

What are your favorite outfits that you have created?

I will forever be obsessed with my complete dog print outfit Not only is it iconic, but it’s the first video that got over 5000 hateful comments, so I know it was a good video. I think my recent frog outfit would be my next favorite. I had been trying to get my hands on these slimy green four toe boots for a year to create this outfit, so it was meant to be when it finally came together.

Where do you see the future of sustainable fashion?

I’m seeing more and more big luxury fashion houses looking at more sustainable practices as well, which is clearly appealing to Gen Zers who want to buy Gucci or Prada while feeling like they’re buying sustainably. This is where the vintage resale market works its magic, and in my opinion, vintage designer pieces are always superior anyway.

You told Refinery29 that 95% of your closet is second hand or vintage. What is your process for finding second-hand clothes for your looks, and what advice do you have for others looking to incorporate second-hand clothes into their wardrobes?

I naturally gravitate towards vintage pieces that feel nostalgic to me in some way, and my childhood. Things like that bring me joy and are always conversation starters with strangers. When looking for vintage, I personally appreciate pieces that I can layer in my wardrobe, and I always try to create at least three outfits in my head before choosing a piece to prevent myself from over-consuming. eBay, Poshmark, and Etsy are other great ways to source vintage.

GAME ON Welcome to the Long Game, where we bring you the latest efforts to shape our future. We offer data-driven stories, engaging interviews with industry and political leaders, and Tuesday-Friday news to keep you up-to-date on sustainability.

Team Sustainability is editor Greg Word Associate Editor Debra Kahn and journalists Jordan Wolfman And Allison Prang . Contact us all at [email protected] , [email protected] , [email protected] And [email protected] .

Want more? Do all of us. Sign up for the long game . Four days a week and always free!

The New York Fire Department is discouraged by wildfires in CanadaAdirondack Explorer reports: Mother Nature, I believe, would be the only way to turn this thing off.

THE Washington Post identifies another conflict between extraction of critical minerals and environmental protection: The Arctic ambitions of Ambler Metals.

Kenya’s Rift Valley reaches the southern hemispheres first direct air capture plantBloomberg reports.