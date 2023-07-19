This perfect and flattering J.Crew maxi dress is 75% off during the big end of season sale





My favorite summer wardrobe staple is a maxi dress. I probably wear one at least twice a week with sneakers, sandals, or even heels, depending on the occasion. All I need is one piece to make my look look like I’ve put in the effort, even if I haven’t had time to shave my legs or cover up the random bruise I found on my knee. I probably have over 20 maxi dresses at this point, but when I see a good one on sale, I can’t help but add it to my collection. Example : J.Crew Holds Massive End-of-Season Saleand his Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress is up to 75% off. J.Crew Gwyneth Cupro-Blend V-Neck Slip Dress$32.99 with code SHOPSALE (Orig. $128) 1 credit The Gwyneth V-neck dress comes in eight colors, but one pretty green print and one bright and vibrant coral are currently on sale. Coral is still available in my size, so that’s the one I have in mind. It regularly sells for $128, but when you redeem code SHOPSALE at checkout, the price drops to $32.99. The dress has a maxi or midi length, depending on your size, and adjustable straps. Since the straps are slightly thicker than your average spaghetti strap, you can easily wear a bra with it. Plus, it’s a 90s-inspired strappy dress, but it’s not as shiny as the traditional satin ones. According to the product description, this one has a cupro-viscose blend, which is as soft and smooth as silk, but it is machine washable. “Perfect everyday dress,” one reviewer wrote on J.Crew website. “I have this dress in three colors and I love it. It’s not clingy, it skims my curves in all the right places. Easy to wear with sandals, heels or trainers making it versatile for any occasion… It wrinkles easily but a squirt of water and smoothing works a snap! Essentially, this is the perfect, most flattering type of dress you could own and how many shiny coral pieces do you have? I don’t have one, so I’m stepping out of my comfort zone and pairing it with raffia slides. Of course, if this type of slip dress isn’t your thing, J.Crew has plenty of standout summer dresses on sale. Take a look at her website for the biggest selection and stock up before the end of the season. More from In The Know: 7 Black Handbags You Can Get At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale From Coach, Marc Jacobs And More Uh, Nordstrom has a ton of Le Creuset cookware on sale right now if you want to feel like a real grown-up. 8 travel gadgets under $50 that will give you peace of mind on your next trip 7 Fall Wardrobe Essentials You Should Get During The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Because The Season Isn’t That Far Away Listen to the latest episode of our pop culture podcast, We Should Talk:

