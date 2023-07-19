Fashion winners vs. losers for quarterly results





Credit: Shutterstock. Each week, Just Styles reporters select insights from company filings that highlight sentiment in our industry. These filing signals are based on GlobalData’s analysis of tax returns, call transcripts, investor presentations and sustainability reports. They tell us about key topics on the minds of business leaders and investors, and the themes that drive a company’s business. This new thematic hedging of deposits is powered by our underlying Disruptive data which tracks all the major deals, patents, corporate filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz in our industries. The winning fashion brands based on quarterly data from GlobalData Data compiled by GlobalData suggests Indian sportswear and textile maker Trust Industries Ltd had the best fashion sentiment score (0.91) for its latest quarterly filing compared to the previous one. Similarly, the Indian department store chain Shoppers Stop Ltd and the American discount store Ross Stores Inc both posted an impressive quarterly filing performance with a joint sentiment score of 0.67. This was followed by US children’s retailer The place of children Inc in fourth place with a sentiment score of 0.59 and an American shoe brand Crocodile Inc in fifth place with a sentiment score of 0.58. The losing fashion brands based on quarterly data from GlobalData On the other hand, GlobalData claims a British online retailer ASOS is the biggest loser based on quarterly filings over the past 90 days with a sentiment score of 0.61. That’s no surprise given that last month GlobalData analyst Pippa Stephens told Just Style that the brand is in desperate need of a turnaround. She said her future looks bleak with steady-currency earnings excluding Russia expected to drop by double digits in the second half. However, the brand hailed a return to profitability for three months through May 31 and attributed the win to its Driving Change program, despite third-quarter sales down 10.9% on a reported basis of $858.9 million ($1.087 billion). Men’s clothing brand Raymond Ltd was also on GlobalData’s “Best Losers” list with a sentiment score of 0.5 and US footwear brand Foot Locker joined with a score of 0.41. In May, Foot Locker released its first quarter financial results which showed an 11% drop in revenue. Foot Locker president and CEO Mary Dillon said at the time that sales had slowed given the difficult macroeconomic backdrop. As a result, the retailer reduced its guidance for the year and planned to conduct more aggressive markdowns to both drive demand and manage inventory. Another shoe retailer takes fourth place on the list of top losers – Genesco Inc. – had a sentiment score of 0.52. Finally, the parent company of British fast fashion retailer Primark, Related British Foods Plc ranks fifth with a sentiment score of 0.57. However, at the end of last month Primark’s future looked bright, with Associated British Foods revising its profit forecast for the 2022/23 financial year, citing the positive impact of strong consumer demand for Primark’s summer clothing ranges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-style.com/news/filings-signal-fashions-top-winners-versus-losers-for-quarterly-results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos