The Offices Mindy Kaling Talks Motherhood and Plays Dress Up With Her Daughter





Office Star Mindy Kaling, now 44, recently opened up about being a mother of two and how it changed her life in the years since the hit NBC series ended as she went on to build an incredibly successful career. Kaling, who played customer service representative Kelly Kapoor in the long-running NBC comedy (stream the whole series now on Peacock), recently taken to instagram to discuss what it was like to become a mother to her young son and daughter. Look, I know I’m clearly materialistic, but the best birthday present for me, for the rest of my life, is these two guys. I have never been a child. When my mother died, it just clicked in me: I wanted children with such an intense certainty, she wrote recently, on the occasion of her birthday. “I bet some of you can relate. Now I’m just trying to be there for them (hard for me! I can’t wait!), be ready for anything (again hard for me, I’m not whimsical!) and stay healthy for these two guys (ALSO hard! I just want to eat cheesesteaks with every meal in front of the TV) because until I’m an old gray skeleton, they’re like mom, you gotta go. right? Kaling added that she’s often a naturally anxious person, but she tries to enjoy the good times in her life and savor them: I’m usually a bit anxious, so I’ll just take a minute on my birthday to acknowledge that I’m happy. Man, there are ups and downs in this life!! But my tops seem to be the most important right now. Thank you for my birthday love. (Maybe I’ll also buy myself this trendy Dior bag that looks like a red bean). Mindy Kaling talks about having great fun with her daughter In an interview with Seduceconducted before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Kaling shared a sweet story about how her daughter interprets makeup and sees her mother dress up, and the pleasure she finds in beauty. She’s five, so she’s obviously not on social media and she doesn’t watch Instagram or TikTok or anything like that. And I’m amazed at how much creativity in how she wants to dress every day comes from within, Kaling said. It does not come from any outside source. She loves beauty and makeup. And it’s out of pure love. It’s painting her face literally painting her face is what she thinks about it. It’s not for other people’s eyes; she thinks it’s fabulous. Kaling said she let her daughter play with her makeup for her birthday, but clarified that her daughter doesn’t. [wear makeup]. She sometimes plays with makeup at home. But I love how much she enjoys it, Kaling added. And it’s not [because of] peer pressure or whatever, it’s just because she thinks it’s so much fun. And I really identify with that and really try to emulate that. The nine seasons of Office are streaming now on Peacock. Fans can also find extended seasons of SuperFan Episodesincluding hours of never-before-seen jokes, pranks and shenanigans, including plenty more from Kelly Kapoor.

