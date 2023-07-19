Fast fashion giant Temu accuses Shein of starting a war on US markets | Fashion

A self-proclaimed war between Chinese super-fast fashion brands Shein and Temu has escalated, with a new lawsuit by Temu against its competitor claiming it is trying to squeeze its rival out of the United States.

In a lawsuit filed in a Massachusetts court, Temu accused Shein from creating exclusive contracts with independent manufacturers in China that prevent them from working with Temu. The company says Shein entered into the deals in a bid to leapfrog Temu into US markets.

The US market is the primary theater of this war, Temu said in his lawsuit, claiming that Shein was engaged in an elaborate, anti-competitive scheme to thwart Temus’ business.

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for Shein said the company believes[s] this lawsuit is baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves.

Since its debut in the United States in 2017, Shein has become the most popular high-speed fashion brand in the United States, attracting customers with trendy designs at affordable prices. The company is valued at around $66 billion, more than longtime fast-fashion brands H&M and Zara.

Temu, a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, entered the US market in 2022 and has become one of most downloaded apps in the United States, marketing to younger consumers through low prices and giveaways encouraging people to entice others to download the app.

Shein is already trying to sue its competitor, alleging in court documents in a Chicago court in December that Temu paid influencers to spread false and misleading statements about Shein on social media. Temu denied the charges and asked that the lawsuit be dropped.

In its own lawsuit against Shein, Temu said its competitor had 8,338 China-based independent apparel makers sign exclusive deals. Temu said that means US consumers don’t have access to direct price competition and its fashion sales have fallen sharply.

Although the super-fast fashion industry has exploded over the past few years, luring consumers in with over 10,000 new products a day at bargain prices, the industry, especially Shein, has come under fire for such things as poor working conditions in factories, copyright infringement on the creations of independent artists and toxic chemicals in clothing, as well as criticism of the impact of fast fashion on the environment. Shein denied the charges. Meanwhile, Temus’ sister company Pinduoduo has faced similar allegations in China over concerns about its workers And sale counterfeit or counterfeit products on its website.